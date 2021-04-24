Video: Su Bingtian Runs 9.98 To Win In Zhaoqing

ZHAOQING, China — Su Bingtian continued his impressive run of form this season after clocking a superb 9.98 seconds to win the men’s 100 meters at a district meeting in Zhaoqing on Saturday. It was the first time Su was breaking 10-seconds since the fruit 2018 season in which he won a silver medal in the 60m at the World Indoor Championships.

Watch Su Bingtian Runs Away With Win

Su Bingtian clocked 9.98(-0.9) in the men's 100m final in Zhaoqing

its his sixth sub-10 in career😍

Xie Zhenye 10.16 for second pic.twitter.com/jXhI6L8Ksr — Muge Yi (@Loong_Knight) April 24, 2021

After cruising through the qualifying round with a comfortable time of 10.16 seconds, Su, a four-time national champion for China, returned to dominate the final as he pulled away from the rest of the field in the closing meters of the race to post the joint third-fastest time in the world this season.

His winning time also saw the Chinese top sprinter breaking the 10-seconds barrier for the sixth time in his career and his third-quickest ever clocking behind his personal best of 9.91 (x2) in Madrid and Paris in June 2018, and the 9.98 performance he achieved a couple months later in Jakarta.

Xie Zhenye, who won his heat in 10.27 secs, can back to take second place in the final behind Su with a season-best 10.16. Third place went to Liang Jinsheng who ran 10.38 to edge Chen Guanfeng (10.40), Wu Zhiqiang (10.41), and Yan Haibin (10.42).

Liang Xiaojing clocked 11.42 to secure the women’s race, easily getting home ahead of Li He who ran 11.65, and Huang Guifen (11.67).

Big Personal Best For Song

Meanwhile, Song Jiayuan heaved a personal best of 19.32m to win the women’s shot put competition as she broke the 19-meters mark for the first time in her career, which improving her previous best from 18.91m. After opening the contest with marks of 18.59m and 18.22m Jiayuan improved her career-best in the third round in a dominant performance over the rest of the field.

Elsewhere in Zhaoqing, world leader and world bronze medalist Lu Huihui took the top spot in the women’s Javelin Throw after using her only mark – which came in the first round – to seal the win with a throw of 64.40m. Huihui leads the world with an effort of 66.55m.

Xu Jiajie did a personal best of 80.44m to take the men’s Javelin contest, while the men’s pole vault victory went to Wang Peng who cleared a PB of 5.50m.