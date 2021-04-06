How To Watch 2020 NAIA Cross Country Championships Live Stream

Watch live streaming coverage of the delayed 2020 NAIA Cross Country Championships on Friday, April 9, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Fans can Watch LIVE and follow Live Results from the meeting that was rescheduled to the spring after the COVID-19 global pandemic forced the delay of fall championships.

On Friday, the women’s 5K race will begin at 10:30 a.m. CT / 11:30 a.m. ET with the men’s 8K race following at 11:30 a.m. CT 12:30 p.m. ET. Both races will be live streamed on the NAIA streaming portal with the trophy ceremony also available at the conclusion of the races.

Oklahoma City and Madonna (Mich.) are the defending national champions after the secured victory at the 2019 championships at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site in Vancouver, Wash. However, while No. 5 Oklahoma City is returning to defending its team title on the men’s side this year Madonna (Mich.) will not be defending its women’s crown, after the only finished third at the 2020-21 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Championships in Grand Rapids, last month.

The last time out, Oklahoma City won its fifth NAIA Cross Country National Championship and coach Matt Aguero is hoping the Stars will be ready again to chase a sixth title.

“Both teams are excited to be headed to the national meet,” Aguero said after his teams’ success at the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Huntington (Ind.) comes in as the No. 1 ranked team on the men’s side and will be aiming to top the 38 team battle at the end of the championships this week.

Saint Mary (Kan.), Taylor (Ind.), Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) and Cornerstone (Mich.) are also strong contenders to win the team title this year.

On the women’s side, No. 1 St. Francis (Ill.) and College of Idaho lead a very strong lineup chasing the top podium spot.

College of Idaho finished second at last year’s championships behind Madonna (Mich.), while St. Francis (Ill.) was fourth.

Taylor (Ind.), Milligan (Tenn.) and Dordt (Iowa) are among the teams also chasing the team title this year.

NAIA Cross Country Championships Information

65th ANNUAL

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

April 9, 2021

Cedar Rapids, Iowa