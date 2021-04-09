Watch 2021 Crimson Tide Invitational, Follow Live Results

You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Crimson Tide Invitational, which runs from Thursday, April 8 through Saturday, April 10. The live streaming broadcast will begin on Friday and the SEC Network + will provide the coverage via WatchESPN.com for this looking to follow online. LIVE RESULTS

You can use your computer, streaming devices, such Amazon Firestick, FireTV, Chromecast, and Ruko, or you can even use your high-end mobile devices and tablets to stream the action. Among the featured teams traveling to join the host Alabama are the nationally ranked No. 1 LSU women, No. 2 LSU men, and the No. 13 Mississippi State men teams.

The completed list of participating teams for the 2021 Crimson Tide Invitational includes South Alabama, Central Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Louisiana-Lafayette Indiana State, Kennesaw State, Southern Mississippi, Memphis, Mississippi State, Samford, Troy, Tulane, and UAB (women only).

How To Watch The 2021 Crimson Tide Invitational Live Stream

Live streaming on Friday will begin at 1:00 pm ET with the resumption of men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon, while the field event competition will get going at 5:00 pm ET with the women’s and men’s hammer throw.

The first running events taking place on Friday are the women’s 1500m finals, which gets underway at 9:00 p.m., followed by the men’s 1500m final at 9:20 p.m. Friday night’s coverage on the track will close out with the women’s 5000m final at 9:40 p.m. and the men’s 5000m final at 10:05 p.m. The women’s and men’s triple jump finals are also slated to take place on Friday night.

Live streaming on Saturday will begin at 12:00 p.m. with the women’s and men’s discus throw final. The women’s 4×100 is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm., with the men’s race going off at 2:10 p.m. The schedule on Saturday will end with the women’s and men’s 4x400m relay races at 7:05 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.

Meanwhile, because of health and safety reasons, in addition to the current COVID-19 guidelines, fan attendance at the 2021 Crimson Tide Invitational is on a first-come, first-served basis until reaching the limited seating capacity. Facial coverings must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.