How To Watch 2021 Drake Relays Live Stream

The 2021 Drake Relays begin on Thursday, April 22 and you can watch the live streaming coverage on USATF.TV, NCBSN, and Peacock Premium. With this year’s Penn Relays canceled, several of the country’s top programs and elite athletes will take the opportunity to continue their respective preparations for the championships part of the season.

Watch Live 2021 Drake Relays Stream

Live webcast from the 2021 Drake Relays at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, will get going on Thursday with the high school competition before the college, university and professional athletes join the schedule on Friday and Saturday. You can watch the stream live on your laptop or desktop computers or with your Amazon FireTV, Firesticks, Chromecast, or with a high-end mobile device or tablet. Watch Live: USATF.TV with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. For Live Results: Event Results Here.

Friday’s live streaming with begin at 10:00 am ET will the high school coverage and run until 1:06 pm on USATF.TV before the coverage takes a break. The action will resume at 2:00 pm ET and run for three additional hours until 5:00 pm prior to the night session starting at 7:40 pm and concludes at 10:40 pm.

Another busy day is slated for Saturday’s second day with the live streaming beginning again on USATF.TV at 9:30am until 1:30pm. The afternoon session will run from 3:00 pm to 7:55 pm. On Saturday, the action begins at 9:00 am before taking a break and resuming at 2:15 pm to 3:00 pm on USATF.TV. NCBSN and Peacock Premium will then take over the coverage for the final two hours from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Olympians and Record Holders Join The Lineup

Meanwhile, among the elite athletes headlining the entry list on the women’s side this weekend is 100m hurdles world record holder Kendra Harrison of USA, along with long jumper/multi-athlete Kendell Williams, as well as 400m hurdlers Ashley Spencer (USA) and Canadian Sage Watson.

On the men’s side, Olympic 800m bronze medal winner Clayton Murphy countryman Ryan Hill, sprint hurdlers Devon Allen and Aleec Harris, as well as Kenny Selmon, Amere Lattin, and Abdelmalik Lahoulou of Algeria in the men’s 400m hurdles lead the way.

Ryan Crouser, the Olympic shot put champion and world indoor record holder, headlines that event where he is slated to do battle with fellow countrymen Payton Otterdahl and Nick Ponzio, as well as Chukwuebuka Enekwechi of Nigeria and Canada’s Tim Nedow.