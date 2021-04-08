How To Watch The 2021 Spec Towns Invitational

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia track and field programs will host the 2021 Spec Towns Invitational on Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10 at the Spec Towns Track in Athens, Ga., and you can watch the live stream of both days on the SEC Network Plus. You can also follow the live results and other updates HERE for both days. Links to watch each day is below on this page.

Georgia will be entertaining Akron, Arkansas State, and Eastern Michigan for the first of two home meets for the Bulldogs with the second home meeting slated for April 30, which is the Torrin Lawrence Memorial. The 2021 Spec Towns Invitational begins on Friday with the men’s decathlon at 11:30 am while the women’s heptathlon starting at 11:45 am.

Field events on Friday start at 2:00 pm with the men’s pole vault followed by the women’s competition, while the men’s and women’s long jump contest will get going at 3:00 pm.

Among the stars set to make their outdoor appearance for the Bulldogs at the meeting this weekend are Matthew Boling, Caleb Cavanaugh, Anna Hall, and Kyle Garland who all impressed during the indoor campaign.

Georgia head coach Petros Kyprianou revealed that the 2021 Spec Towns Invitational will give his athletes the opportunity to compete in a home environment, while there are some who will be chasing Olympic Games standards.

“We are excited to compete at home since it has been two years since taking the Spec Towns Track for a meet because of the pandemic,” said Kyprianou. “This will be a great chance for our youngsters who did not get the opportunity last year to go out and enjoy competing at the same spot where they practice and are comfortable.

“This meet gives our more inexperienced team members another opportunity to become more seasoned and our elites a chance to aim for Olympic standards and lockdown qualifying spots for NCAAs.”

He added: “The weather doesn’t look promising but our student-athletes are resilient and fired up about competing in Athens. We will just have to balance the weather with elite performances in as many events as we can. Go Dawgs!”

How To Watch The 2021 Spec Towns Invitational

Live Stream: ESPN will live stream the meet. Below are the links for each day:

Friday – http://gado.gs/6s9

Saturday – http://gado.gs/6sa