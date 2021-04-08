DURHAM, N.C. – The busy track and field season continues this weekend with another packed schedule. Among the featured events listed for this weekend is the 2021 Tobacco Road Challenge & Combined Events Meeting at Morris Williams Stadium, which takes place from Friday, April 9 through Saturday, April 10. Live streaming coverage of the two-day meeting will be available at the ACC Network Extra, while fans can also follow the live results: How To Follow Tobacco Road Challenge Live Results.

Other Live Track and Field Meeting This Weekend

This weekend’s event is the first being hosted by the Duke track and field programs in almost two years and the Blue Devils are looking forward to finally competing at home. Duke will be joined by several local ACC rivals, including North Carolina, NC State, and Wake Forest.

Meanwhile, in keeping with the University and Athletics Department policies regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic, no fans will be allowed to attend the 2021 Tobacco Road Challenge, but the meeting is opened to unattached athletes.

How To Live Stream 2021 Tobacco Road Challenge

The competition will get underway at 11:45 a.m. on Friday with the men’s hammer, followed by the women’s hammer at 1:15 p.m. Field events action continue with the men’s discus final at 3:00 p.m., followed by the women’s competition at 4:30 and close out with the men’s javelin throw at 6:00 p.m.

The battles on the track will get underway at 6:30 p.m. with the men’s and women’s 1500 meter runs, and concludes with the men’s and women’s 5000m races, starting at 7:05 p.m.

Live streaming of the 2021 Tobacco Road Challenge opens on Saturday’s second day with the men pole vault at 10:00 a.m. with the men’s shot put and men’s high jump following those events at 11:00 a.m.

The volume of the running events will be competed on Saturday, starting at 4 p.m. with the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay and ending with the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays at 6:05 p.m.