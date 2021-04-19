How To Watch 2021 USATF 1 Mile Road Championships

Watch live streaming coverage of the USATF 1 Mile Road Championships presented by Toyota, which will kick-start the 2021 Drake Relays schedule on Wednesday, April 21 in Des Moines, Iowa. The 2021 USATF 1 Mile Road Championships will be broadcast live on USATF.TV while on-demand videos will only be available for USATF.TV +PLUS subscribers. If you would like to experience the entire event and several others, please subscribe here.

Live broadcast of the event will begin at 7:50 pm ET / 6:50 pm CT, with the women’s race slated to go off at 8:00 pm ET. The men’s race will follow next at 8:15 pm ET. The USATF 1 Mile Road Championships will see some of the world’s top elite runners competing for a national title which will be accompanied by prize money of $15,000.

Among the notable names listed to compete in the event are Americans Clayton Murphy, the Olympic 800m bronze medals, Ryan Hill, and Craig Engels, as well as Justine Kiprotich of Kenya on the men’s side, in addition to Alexa Efraimson, Sara Vaughn, Heather Kampf, and Rachel Schneider, among others on the women’s side. This year’s USATF 1-Mile Road Championships will begin on the campus of Drake University, at Painted Street, and end inside Drake Stadium.

“While it’s not every day that the world’s best athletes come to town, we are proud that this championship will be held in Des Moines for the fifth consecutive year,” said Blake Boldon, the Franklin P. Johnson Director of the Drake Relays.

“The USATF 1-Mile Road Championships are truly a premier event, and we are fortunate to again serve as host. With the Summer Olympics on the horizon, these athletes are in peak condition and will be more motivated than ever to compete at the highest level.”

2021 USATF 1 Mile Road Championships Entries

Entries via USATF.org.

STATUS OF ENTRIES AS OF 4/19

Men 1 Mile Championship

Name Affiliation

Colin Abert Minnesota Distance Elite

Abraham Alvarado Atlanta Track Club

Eric Avila Golden Coast Track Club

Patrick Casey

Craig Engels

Ryan Hill HOKA NAZ Elite

Justine Kiprotich

Brandon Lasater Atlanta Track Club

Kyle Medina

Brett Meyer

Clayton Murphy

Jeffrey Thies II Tinman Elite

Clayton Young ASICS / American Fork XC Club



Women 1 Mile Championship

Name Affiliation

Alexa Efraimson NIKE / Athletics NW

Samantha George Oiselle

Heather Kampf ASICS / Minnesota Distance Elite

Baylee Mires Dark Sky Distance

Grayson Murphy Saucony

Shannon Osika University of Michigan

Lauren Paquette

Rachel Schneider Under Armour

Sara Sutherland Saucony

Sara Vaughn New York Athletic Club (NYAC)

Alexina Wilson Oiselle / Runablaze Iowa

Allie Wilson Atlanta Track Club