Watch 2021 West Coast Relays & Follow Live Results

FRESNO, Calif. – The Utah State men’s and women’s track and field teams are among the programs that will feature at the 2021 West Coast Relays, which will be held Friday, April 30, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis, Calif. Ninety-four years since the first edition of the West Coast Relays, Friday marks the return of the historic meet.

It will be the 78th edition of the Fresno State-hosted West Coast Relays, and the first at Veterans Memorial Stadium. How To Follow & Watch 2021 Desert Heat Classic

Live results and updates will be available for all the fans looking to follow the action. If you are looking to watch the live stream, then simply log on to FLO TRACK and sign up for a subscription, or if you already have a subscription, you will be able to watch all the action. LIVE STATS AND RESULTS can be accessed from the link mentioned.

Friday’s meet will feature athletes from 24 programs including competitors from Air Force, Arkansas, Boise State, BYU, Cal Baptist, Cal Poly, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Missouri, NC State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, San Francisco, Stanford, Toledo, UC Davis, UC Riverside, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, and Wyoming will share the track with at the meeting.

A number of unattached participants and post-collegiate athletes will also take part as well.

Friday’s events begin at 8:30 a.m. (MT) with the men’s 10,000 meters and will conclude with the women’s 5,000 meters invitational at 11:45 p.m. The final two-and-a-half hours of the meet will feature seven invitational distance races.

About the West Coast Relays: The West Coast Relays were first held on April 30, 1927, and grew into one of the premier track & field events in the United States. Originally held at Ratcliffe Stadium, it was the site of 36 world records and many national and collegiate records. The meet has featured the likes of Jackie Robinson, O.J. Simpson, Willie Gault and Bill Russell. The meet was discontinued during the 80’s, but later revived as the Bob Mathias Fresno Relays and was held at Warmerdam Field. Its last edition of the meet was in 2005.