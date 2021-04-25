Watch Fred Kerley Running 9.91 At TruFit Athletics Sprint Classic

MIAMI, FL — Fred Kerley improved his 100 meters personal best for a fifth time this season and you can watch a video of the 400m specialist’s latest performance at the TruFit Athletics Sprint Classic meeting in Miami, FL, on Saturday, April 24.

The World Championships 400m bronze medalist from Doha, Qatar in 2019, blasted to a personal best and world-leading time of 9.91 seconds (2.0m/s) to secure the victory on his way to breaking 10-seconds for the first time in his career and posted his fifth lifetime best over 100m this season.

Kerley, who could target a 200m/400m double at the U.S. Olympic Trials in July, is targeting more fast times this season, as he aims to become the first man to run under-43 seconds for the 400m. The 25-year-old improved the previous world-leading time of 9.94, achieved by Americans JoVaughn Martin (Florida State) and Ronnie Baker.

With his accomplishment in Miami on Saturday, the American became only the third man in history to dip under 10-seconds for 100m and 44-seconds for 400m. He now joins world 400m record holder and Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa and USA star Michael Norman as the only other athletes to reach that rare milestone.

Kerley, who entered the outdoor season with a 10.49 secs 100m PB, smashed through that time with runs of 10.15 and 10.11 in Miami last month, and then 10.06, and 10.03 in Clermont three weeks ago, prior to his sub-10 second clocking to win the final in Miami this weekend.

Saturday’s outing at the TruFit Athletics Sprint Classic is likely his last appearance over the 100m this season before moving up to run the 400m at his next scheduled track meet.

Kerley, raced across the finishing line well clear of USA’s Joshua Washington who clocked a personal best of 10.01 for second place, and Jamaica’s Julian Forte who ran 10.03 in his season opener in the event.