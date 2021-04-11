Watch: Grant Holloway Interview After Miramar Invitational Win

Check out the interview from Grant Holloway after the American dominated the men’s 110m hurdles at the 2021 Miramar Invitational, which took place at the Ansin Sports Complex in Florida on Saturday, April 10.

Holloway blasted to a slightly wind-assisted 13.04 seconds (+2.2 m/s) to win the event in his season opener, a time which was his fastest race in an outdoor season opener.

“It’s a season opener, so I’m ecstatic,” said Holloway during an interview with Ato Boldon. “I’m ecstatic with 13.04. It’s probably one of my fastest openers ever.”

After a dominant indoor season where he set a world record in the 60m hurdles, Holloway entered the outdoor campaign with a big target on his back. Saturday’s performance would have no doubt added some extra pressure, but the world champion says he’s ready.

“I always love a target on my back it makes me work extra harder,” the 23-year-old said. “Coach might say we are going to do four reps [and] I might have to knock out five, six, seven – just to get that swagger.

“I walk around with my head held high, chest out just because I am confident. Hey, God is good.”

Holloway said he and his coach Mike Holloway will continue to look for things to improve when he competes at the University of Florida’s 2021 Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville, this coming weekend.

“Of course, we will find something,” he said. “We will watch the film. We’ll see what we did wrong, correct it and then get ready for trials. That’s the big thing.”

Holloway, the 2019 World Championships gold medalist from Doha, Qatar, set a world record of 7.29 seconds in the 60m hurdles during an outstanding indoor campaign, which saw him running five of the top eight fastest-ever 60m hurdles time.

After hovering around all season, the three-time NCAA outdoor champion was finally successful at smashing Colin Jackson’s old world record of 7.30 seconds in his last indoor race in Madrid in February. Jackson set the previous record in 1994.