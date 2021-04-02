How To Watch Philadelphia Big 5 Invitational Live Stream

The Philadelphia Big 5 Invitational will broadcast live on Saturday, April 3 and you can watch the live streaming coverage at Franklin Field on ESPN+. You will need a subscription to watch the event. Saturday’s meeting is the second successive event hosting by the University of Pennsylvania men’s and women’s track and field programs after receiving the approval to move into Ivy Phase Four, which allows for local competition to be staged.

Teams Competing, How To Watch Live

The Philadelphia Big 5 Invitational will feature athletes from La Salle, Penn, St. Joseph’s (Pa.), Temple, and Villanova track and field programs. Watch live streaming coverage of the meeting that will begin at 3:00 pm on your Amazon Fire TV, Firesticks, Roku, Chromecast, or from a high-end mobile device and tablet.

Among the highlighted events at the meeting are the 100m sprints, the 400m and 400m hurdles, as well as the 800m and 1500m runs. In the field events, the long jump, high jump, triple jump shot put and hammer throws are also listed as events to watch for this weekend. You can also follow the live results and updates here

Villanova and La Salle are expected to field strong teams in the middle distance races, while Penn is expected to be strong in the field events. All five teams are delighted to be able to compete this year, following the COVID-19 global pandemic that forced the cancelation of spring events last season.

As it’s been all over the country, all athletes and officials must follow the proper COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which requires social distancing and the wearing of mask whenever possible.

List of Events For Philadelphia Big 5 Invitational

Mens, 100 Dash Womens, 100 Dash Womens, 100 Hurdles Mens, 110 Hurdles Mens, 200 Dash Womens, 200 Dash, Mens, 400 Dash, Womens, 400 Dash, Mens, 400 Hurdles Womens, 400 Hurdles Mens, 800 Womens, 800 Mens, 1500 Womens, 1500 Mens, Discus Throw, Womens, Discus Throw, Mens, Hammer Throw, Womens, Hammer Throw, Mens, High Jump, Womens, High Jump, Mens, Javelin Throw, Womens, Javelin Throw, Mens, Long Jump, Womens, Long Jump, Mens, Pole Vault, Womens, Pole Vault, Mens, Shot Put, Womens, Shot Put, Mens, Triple Jump, Womens, Triple Jump,