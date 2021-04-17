Watch Sydney McLaughlin 100m Hurdles PB: 2021 Bryan Clay Invitational

World 400m hurdles silver medallist Sydney McLaughlin ran a personal best in the 100m hurdles and also clocked 51.16 seconds in her 400m heats to advance to two finals at the 2021 Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, on Friday.

Sydney McLaughlin: Video 100m hurdles

McLaughlin, who was the runner-up in the 400m hurdles at the World Championships at Doha 2019, opened the day with a 12.92 (0.2m/s) seconds personal best for the 100m hurdles to improve her previous best from 13.03 secs and qualified fastest to Saturday’s final.

According to World Athletics, the 21-year-old, with her performance on Friday evening, has now become the first woman to break 13.00 secs for the 100m hurdles, 23.00 secs for 200m and 53.00 for the 400m hurdles.

Evonne Britton also advanced to the final of the women’s 100m hurdles after she ran a wind-aided 13.07 (3.1 m/s) to take heat one.

Meanwhile, McLaughlin returned just over a half-hour to win heat one of the women’s 400m with a time of 51.16 seconds, which is her third-fastest performance outdoors.

Advancing to the final as well was Gia Trevisan who ran 52.46 to take second behind McLaughlin, while Tiffani Marinho of Brazil ran 52.91 to win her heat.

In the women’s 100m heats, American Candace Hill, the 2016 world U20 champion, qualified with the fastest time with 11.13 (0.5m/s) – her sixth-fastest time for her career, while Vitoria Rosa of Brazil clocked a wind-legal season-best 11.20 to qualify second quickest. Rosangela Santos of Brazil won her heat with a wind-aided 11.26 (2.3 m/s) seconds.

On the men’s side American Ameer Webb Nike ran 10.09 (0.8 m/s) to win section one with the fastest time on the day coming from Brazil’s Paulo Andre Camilo who took heat two with a wind-assisted 10.05 (2.4 m/s)