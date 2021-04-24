Watch Terrance Laird Runs Wind-Aided 19.82 At LSU Alumni Gold

Baton Rouge, La. – World-leader Terrance Laird sizzled to another fast 200 meters this season after he clocked a slightly wind-assisted 19.82 seconds to win the men’s half-lap event at the 2021 LSU Alumni Gold meeting at Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday, April 24.

Terrance Laird Runs Another Sub-20 200m

Laird, who has the fastest time in the world this season with 19.81 secs, done at the 2021 Texas Relays in Austin, on March 27, dominated the men’s 200m field when he powered home in a breakaway final 100m to seal the victory with the help of a 2.4 m/s tailwind. The time was faster than the stadium record of 19.98 set in 2002 by former Tennessee standout Justin Gatlin, but the wind reading was above the 2.0 m/s allowable speed.

Second sub 20 time of the season for Terrance Laird as he drops a windy 19.82 (2.4 m/s wind)!#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/lmEuc6pgzw — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) April 24, 2021

It was the second time the LSU junior was breaking 20-seconds this season and from all indications, the 22-year-old would have accomplished the feat even without the assistance of the following wind. Finishing a distant second was Micaiah Harris of Texas who ran 20.08 while Devon Achane of Texas A&M ran home for third place in 20.52.

Earlier at the meeting, Laird teamed up with Dylan Peebles, Noah Williams, and Dorian Camel to help LSU finished second in the men’s 4x100m relay with a time of 38.58 seconds. The time is a season’s best for the Tigers and the second-fastest among NCAA DI schools this campaign behind the 38.49 by Houston in Austin.

Men's 4x100m Relay



▪️ Peebles

▪️ Williams

▪️ Camel

▪️ Laird

Season best of 38.58



📈 https://t.co/iup53iec5g#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/nLt29YYveH — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) April 24, 2021

The Canadian national team, preparing for the 2021 World Relays next month, took the victory in the 4x100m with a time of 38.49 seconds, while Texas A&M finished in third place with a time of 39.54.

