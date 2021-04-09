Watch The Tennessee Relays Live Stream, Live Results

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee track & field program returns to action this week on its home track, hosting 16 Division I schools for the 53rd Tennessee Relays. The annual home meet will run Thursday through Saturday at Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium.



Due to university COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, attendance for the Tennessee Relays will be limited to guests on the Tennessee student-athlete pass list.

How To Watch Tennessee Relays



FOLLOW LIVE: Live results from the Tennessee Relays will be provided by AdkinsTrak Timing Associates throughout the meet. Friday and Saturday’s action will be streamed online via SEC Network+, available with TV provider login at espn.com/watch or the ESPN app. Meet Schedule (PDF) | Heat Sheets (PDF) | Live Results



MEET SCHEDULE: The 53rd Tennessee Relays will begin Thursday morning at 11 a.m. with the first day of women’s heptathlon and men’s decathlon events. Both hammer throw competitions will take place in the evening before night one is capped off with the women’s 10,000-meter run at 9 p.m.

The bulk of the meet schedule is set for Friday and Saturday with individual running events and relays on those days, respectively, in addition to several field events throughout the weekend. Click here (PDF) for the full meet schedule.



WHO’S COMPETING: The Vols and Lady Vols will have 60 athletes donning the Orange & White this week, while several redshirt squad members are set to compete unattached as well. Other programs represented at the meet include Auburn, Cincinnati, Clemson, ETSU, Furman, Georgia Southern, Kent State, Louisville, MTSU, North Dakota State, Penn, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Southeast Missouri, Virginia Tech, and Vanderbilt.



A full meet program with heat numbers, flight positions and lane assignments can be viewed at this link (PDF).

UP NEXT: Following its home meet, Tennessee will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, for the UVA Challenge (April 16-17) and Columbia, South Carolina, for the USC Open (April 17) next weekend.

