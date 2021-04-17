How To Watch West Coast Classic Live Webcast

Watch live streaming coverage of the West Coast Classic, which will be hosted by Oregon and Arizona, respectively on Saturday, April 17. You will have the option of watching either the West Coast Classic – Oregon – Distance or the West Coast Classic – Tucson – Sprints. Both meetings will be live-streamed on the Pac-12 website.

Both venues are expected to produce some exciting performances – even though some athletes will sit this one out – and you will not want to miss the chance of seeing them live. You will be able to either stream the coverage live using your Amazon Fire TV, Firesticks, desktop and laptop computers, high-end mobile devices, or tablets.

For live streaming coverage of the West Coast Classic Distance competitions at Oregon’s Hayward Field, you can use this live to WATCH LIVE and also follow the live RESULTS. For those looking to watch the sprinters and field events, you should use this link to WATCH LIVE and this link for the LIVE RESULTS.

Among some of the highlighted athletes set to compete at the meeting are sprinters Kemba Nelson, Jasmin Reed, Danyel White, Micah Williams, Gaston Bouchereau of Oregon, as well as Arizona’s Johnnie Blockburge, and Austin Kratz of Arizona State.

Rhesa Foster of Oregon, Asha Fletcher of California, Ducks’ Isaiah Griffith, and DJ Henderson, as well as UCLA’s Harrison Schrage will be among the athletes who are competing in field events. Also to keep a close eye on in the field are Karla Teran, Lillian Lowe, and Diana Ramos of Arizona in the women’s high jump, as well as Ben Milligan of Oregon and Justice Summerset of the Wildcats on the men’s side.

Cole Sprout and Charles Hicks from Stanford and Caitlin Rose, Vincent Mauri, and Alex George from Arizona State are just a few of the names who will feature in the distance meeting at Hayward Field.