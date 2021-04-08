Where To Watch Miramar Invitational Live Streaming

Watch a live stream and follow live results of the Miramar Invitational, which takes place at the Ansin Sports Complex on Saturday, April 10 here in Florida. Live streaming broadcast is available via USATF.TV. To watch the coverage you will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription.

The broadcast is slated to begin at 1:00 pm ET, while on-demand videos will be made available here at the conclusion of the meeting. The Miramar Invitational is a Silver Label meeting on the World Athletics Continental Tour and is also part of the 2021 USATF Journey to Gold – Tokyo Outdoor Track & Field Series.

Prior to the live streaming, athletes will take part in the men’s high jump, which gets underway at 11:43 am, while the women’s long jump will take place at 11:51 am. Also on the list of early action which begins at 11:31 are the preliminary heats for the men’s and women’s 100m, as well as the first round of the 100m hurdles for women and 110m hurdles for men. The final of the men’s 1500m is slated for 12:35 pm.

Meanwhile, the afternoon section will start with the men’s 400m hurdles and feature USA’s David Kendziera in the lineup at 1:02 pm ET and this will be followed by the women’s 8:00m final at 1:08 pm, which will feature American Ajee Wilson and Jamaica Natoya Goule. The men’s 800m will follow at 1:18 pm.

The men’s and women’s 400m races are slated for 1:28 pm and 1:36 pm, respectively, with Americans Kahmari Montgomery, Wil London, and Anthony Zambrano of Colombia among the starters. The sprints events for the men and women will include world-leader Ronnie Baker, former world and Olympic champion Justin Gatlin, Michael Rodgers, Sha’carrie Richardson, English Gardner, as well as Jamaicans Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic sprint double champion, Briana Williams, and Akeem Bloomfield.

The hurdles fields are headlined by Americans Grant Holloway and Kendra Harrison. The women’s 100m hurdles final is scheduled for 2:07 pm with the men’s 110m hurdles final slated for 2:23 pm.

Pre-Program

11:15 AM 100m U20 Women Final

11:23 AM 100m U20 Men Final

11:31 AM 100m Women Prelim

11:47 AM 100m Men Prelim

12:03 PM 100mH Women Prelim

12:19 PM 110mh Men Prelim

12:35 PM 1500m Men Final

Meet Schedule

Technical Events

​

11:43 AM HJ Men

11:51 AM LJ Women

1:00 PM LJ Men

1:15 PM SP Women

1:20 PM HJ Women

​Main Program

(Stream Window)

1:02 PM400mh Men Final

1:08 PM 800m Women Final

1:18 PM 800m Men Final

1:28 PM 400m Men Final

1:36 PM 400m Women Final

1:45 PM 100m Women Final

1:55 PM 100m Men Final

2:07 PM 100mH Women Final

2:23 PM 110mH Men Final

2:39 PM 200m Men Final

2:47 PM 200m Women Final