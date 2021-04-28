Where You Can Watch 2021 Torrin Lawrence Memorial

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Torrin Lawrence Memorial and follow all the live results from the Spec Towns Track in Athens, GA, on Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1. The two-day meeting will be live-streamed on SECN+ via ESPN+ with the Live Results available at PrimeTime Timing.

Where To Watch 2021 Torrin Lawrence Memorial

Friday @ 1:00 pm ET Watch Day 1 Live Stream

Saturday @ 8:30 am ET Watch Day 2 Live Stream

A number of the nation’s top athletes will be in action at the meet, including Georgia’s Matthew Boling, Kyle Garland, Anna Hall, Amber Tanner and Elija Godwin, along with pro stars Natoya Goule and Danielle Williams of Jamaica and American Kendell Williams.

Boling is slated to compete in the men’s 400m and long jump, while Tanner will look to build on her 800-meter school-record performance at the 2021 Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Fla., on April 17. Meanwhile, World Championships 100m hurdles bronze medalist Danielle Williams of Jamaica will lineup in the women’s sprint hurdles for the first time this outdoor season.

American multi-event star Kendell Williams will take part in a number of events, including the 100m hurdles and high jump as she continues to prepare for the Olympic Trials with her sights set on booking a place on the U.S. team to the Tokyo Olympic Games later this summer. Goule will also continue her Olympic preparations with an appearance in the women’s 800m.

Action on the first day of the 2021 Torrin Lawrence Memorial will begin at 1:00 pm ET with the men’s and women’s hammer throw. The women’s high jump will take place at 2:00 pm before Boling steps on the runway for the men’s long jump final at 3:00 pm.

Running events on Friday’s first day will start at 5:30 pm with the women’s 800m run. The 200m races will begin at 5:45, while the 400m hurdles is set for 6:00 pm.

Saturday’s second day live streaming starts with the men’s 5000m at 8:45 am, which will be followed by the women’s race at 9:00 am.

The women’s 4×100 is slated for 12:50 pm, while the men’s race is set for 12:55. Other events on the schedule for Day 2 are the 400m, sprint hurdles, 100m, and the 4x400m relays.

2021 Torrin Lawrence Memorial Schedule

Fri, April 30th (EDT)

Men’s Hammer Throw Final 1:00 PM

Women’s Hammer Throw Final 1:00 PM

Women’s High Jump Final 2:00 PM

Men’s Long Jump Final 3:00 PM

Women’s Long Jump Final 3:00 PM

Men’s Pole Vault Final 3:00 PM

Women’s Discus Throw Final 5:00 PM

Women’s 800m Final 5:30 PM

Men’s 800m Final 5:35 PM

Women’s 200m Final 5:45 PM

Men’s 200m Final 5:50 PM

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final 6:00 PM

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final 6:05 PM

Men’s Discus Throw Final 6:50 PM

Sat, May 1st Times: (EDT)

Men’s 5000m Final 8:45 AM

Women’s 5000m Final 9:00 AM

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final 9:25 AM

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final 9:45 AM

Women’s Shot Put Final 11:00 AM

Men’s Shot Put Final 12:30 PM

Women’s 4×100 Final 12:50 PM

Men’s 4×100 Final 12:55 PM

Women’s Javelin Throw Final 1:00 PM

Women’s 400m Final 1:05 PM

Men’s 400m Final 1:10 PM

Men’s Triple Jump Final 1:30 PM

Women’s Triple Jump Final 1:30 PM

Women’s Pole Vault Final 1:30 PM

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final 1:30 PM

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final 1:40 PM

Women’s 1500m Final 1:45 PM

Men’s 1500m Final 1:50 PM

Women’s 100m Final 2:00 PM

Men’s 100m Final 2:05 PM

Women’s 4×400 Final 2:30 PM

Men’s 4×400 Final 2:45 PM

Men’s Javelin Throw Final 2:45 PM

Men’s High Jump Final 3:00 PM