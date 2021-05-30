2021 Chula Vista Field Festival results and report

Results and report on a very competitive day in field events at the 2021 Chula Vista Field Festival, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting on Saturday, May 29. Two national records were accomplished at the meeting while several personal and seasonal bests were also obtained. Watch a replay of the meeting here.

Record-Breaking Day For Brume, Malone

In the meantime, Nigerian world bronze medalist Ese Brume stretched out to a new world-leading mark of 7.17m to set a personal best and national record in the long jump. Brume’s effort saw her improving the old Nigerian record by five centimeters. It was previously held by Chioma Ajunwa, who set the mark when winning gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another fine performance in the event came from 2012 Olympic champion Brittney Reese of the USA who jumped a slightly wind-assisted 7.10m (2.3 m/s) for second place, while the in-form Chantel Malone of the British Virgin Islands picked up third place with another jump over seven meters this season, at 7.07m.

Meanwhile, Maggie Malone of the USA improved the women’s javelin throw national record when she produced a mark of 66.82m in the third round of the competition on her way to setting a new personal best.

Malone’s effort was enough to better the previous American record of 66.67m, set by Kara Winger at Drake Stadium, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jun 25, 2010. She also improved her previous PB from 63.81m, achieved earlier this month, and hit the Olympic Games qualifying standard.

Cunningham On The Move In High Jump

USA’s Vashti Cunningham climb further up the US all-time list in the women’s high jump after she cleared 2.02m to win the women’s event. The winning performance, which was a personal best and a world-leading mark, saw the 2016 world indoor champion moved up to fourth on the US all-time list.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Elsewhere at the 2021 Chula Vista Field Festival, Olympic champion Jeff Henderson cut the sand at a season’s best of 8.39m to secure the victory in the men’s long jump, while countrymen’s Marquis Dendy and Corey Crawford both jumping 8.29m.

World leader Rudy Winkler of the USA won the men’s hammer throw with 78.78m, Michael Shuey of the USA secure the top spot in the men’s javelin with 80.32m, while the men’s and women’s triple jump competitions went to American Donald Scott (17.22mw 2.5 m/s), and Jamaica’s Sabina Allen (14.20m), respectively.

2021 Chula Vista Field Festival Results

Men’s Results



High Jump

1 Woo Sang-Hyeok KOR 2.26 =SB

2 Erik Kynard USA 2.20

3Tyler Arroyo USA 2.20

4 Randall Cunningham USA 2.10

5 Roderick Townsend USA 2.10

6 Stefan Duvivier CAN 2.10

7 Keenon Laine USA 2.10

8 Sean Lee USA 2.10 SB

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Long Jump

1 Jeffery Henderson USA 8.39

2 Marquis Dendy USA 8.29

3 Corey Crawford USA 8.29

4 Treyton Harris USA 8.16w 2.6

5 Tyrone Smith BER 8.03

6 Damarcus Simpson USA 8.01w 3.6

7 Ryan Brown JAM 7.84

8 Jesse Thibodeau CAN 7.79w 3.7

9 Ifeanyi Otuonye TKS 7.77

10 Adrian King USA 7.71w 2.8

11 Abraham Seaneke GHA 7.61w 4.2

12 Zach Beltz USA 7.49w 2.2

13 Cam Van USA 7.38w 2.8

14 Trenten Merrill USA 7.27

15 Buzzy Brown USA 7.11

16 Kemonie Briggs USA 6.86

Isaac Jean-Paul USA NM

Triple Jump

1 Donald Scott USA 17.22w 2.5

2 Chris Carter USA 16.83

3 Clive Pullen JAM 16.58

4 Alberto Alvarez MEX 16.01

5 Ryan Sanders USA 15.32

6 Klyvens Delaunay USA 15.32

7 Daniel Lewis GBR 14.72

Nathaniel Meade USA

Hammer Throw

1 Rudy Winkler USA 78.78m

2 Alex Young USA 78.30 PB

3 Sean Donnelly USA 76.98

4 Conor McCullough USA 75.41

5 Michael Shanahan USA 72.34

6 Erich Sullins USA 69.98

7 Justin Stafford USA 67.65

8 Tom Parker GBR 66.24

9 Christian Johnson USA 60.68

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Javelin Throw

1 Michael Shuey USA 80.32m

2 Riley Dolezal USA 77.20

3 Curtis Thompson USA 75.93

4 Sam Hardin USA 74.03

5 Brent Lagace USA 70.86

6 Denham Patricelli USA 69.82

7 Ethan Shalaway USA 69.72

8 Justin Carter USA 67.92

9 Parker Spearman USA 62.17

10 Jacob Moran USA 62.10

11 Daniel Hernandez USA 59.79

12 Nick Howe USA 58.94

Women’s Results

High Jump

1 Vashti Cunningham USA 2.02m WL PB

2 Jelena Rowe USA 1.93

3 Shelley Spires USA 1.85

3 Nicole Greene USA 1.85

5 Inika McPherson USA 1.85

5 Rachel McCoy USA 1.85

7 Ty Butts-Townsend USA 1.85

8 Claire Kieffer-Wright USA 1.80

9 Shahaf Bareni ISR 1.75

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Long Jump

1 Ese Brume NGR 7.17m NR WL PB

2 Brittney Reese USA 7.10w

3 Chantel Malone IVB 7.07

4 Sha’Keela Saunders USA 6.90w 3.4

5 Malaina Payton USA 6.89 1.9 PB

6 Akela Jones BAR 6.80 0.2 NR PB

7 Jasmine Todd USA 6.66w 2.4

8 Quanesha Burks USA 6.59

9 Madisen Richards USA 6.52

10 Christabel Nettey CAN 6.48

11 Jazmin Sawyers GBR 6.48

12 Sabina Allen JAM 6.43

13 Sydney Conley USA 6.43w 2.5

14 Shara Proctor GBR 6.36w 4.3

15 Baileh Simms CAN 6.34w 3.6

16 Yanis David FRA 6.24

17 Chari Hawkins USA 6.20w 3.1

18 Savannah Carson USA 6.06

19 Jessamyn Sauceda MEX 5.78w 2.6

20 Laura Panteau USA 5.76w 2.8

Triple Jump

1 Sabina Allen JAM 14.20m 2.0 PB

2 Imani Oliver USA 13.81

3 Tori Franklin USA 13.79

4 Lynnika Pitts USA 13.49

5 Tanasia Lea PUR 13.36

6 Yanis David FRA 13.18

7 Sammy Evans USA 12.96

8 Kiana Davis USA 12.68

Discus Throw

1 Chioma Onyekwere NGR 61.75

2 Micaela Hazlewood USA 60.52 PB

3 Rachel Dincoff USA 59.06

4 Alex Collatz USA 58.14

5 Kelsey Card USA 56.59

Jeré Summers USA NM

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Javelin Throw

1 Maggie Malone USA 66.82 NR PB

2 Liz Gleadle CAN 63.33

3 Ariana Ince USA 60.26

4 Avione Allgood USA 58.74

5 Katie Reichert USA 49.45