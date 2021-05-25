Connect with us

2021 NCAA West Preliminary: Day 1 schedule, watch live!
Don’t miss all the action from the 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Round track and field championships on day one on Wednesday. Here is the schedule.

Published

Watch and follow all the live broadcast and live results of day one from the 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Round track and field championship at EB Cushing Stadium at Texas A&M University in Bryan-College Station, TX. The meeting will run from May 26-29.

The meeting will begin on Wednesday at 1:30 pm / 2:30 pm ET with the men’s hammer throw and javelin throw competitions while running events will start at 6:00 pm. Only the men will compete on the first day with their championship closing out on Friday. The women will compete on Thursday and Saturday.

Following the two opening field events at 2:30 pm ET, the men’s long jump and pole vault will take place at 3:00 pm / 4:00 pm ET. The shot put event will be at 6:00 pm / 7:00 pm ET.

Meanwhile, action on the track will get going at 6:00 pm / 7:00 pm ET with the men’s 110m hurdles, followed by the 1500m first round at 6:30 and then the 100m first round heats at 7:00 pm.

Also contesting on Wednesday’s first day are the 800m, 400m, 200m, 400m hurdles and 10,000m.

The 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Round meeting will see several athletes from teams in the SEC, Pac-12 and Big 12, among other notable conferences competing for places at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field from June 9-12.

Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, Houston, Oregon, and USC will be among the schools competing at the meeting.

The 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Round Schedule

Times are in CT

Day Start Wednesday Events Rnd Start List Result
Wednesday 1:30 PM Men Hammer First Round Start List Result
Wednesday 1:30 PM Men Javelin First Round Start List Result
Wednesday 3:00 PM Men Long Jump First Round Start List Result
Wednesday 3:00 PM Men Pole Vault First Round Start List Result
Wednesday 6:00 PM Men Shot Put First Round Start List Result
Wednesday 6:00 PM Men 110 M Hurdles First Round Start List Result
Wednesday 6:30 PM Men 1500 M First Round Start List Result
Wednesday 7:00 PM Men 100 M First Round Start List Result
Wednesday 7:25 PM Men 400 M First Round Start List Result
Wednesday 7:50 PM Men 800 M First Round Start List Result
Wednesday 8:20 PM Men 400 M Hurdles First Round Start List Result
Wednesday 8:45 PM Men 200 M First Round Start List Result
Wednesday 9:10 PM Men 10000 M Semifinal Start List Result

