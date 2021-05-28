2021 NCAA West Preliminary day 3 schedule, how to watch live

The following is the schedule and how to watch live broadcast of day three at the 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Round track and field championship. The meeting is being held at EB Cushing Stadium at Texas A&M University in Bryan-College Station, TX.

After a day off on Thursday, which was occupied by the women’s competition, the men will return to action on Friday for their quarterfinals as they look to punch tickets to their respective events to the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The top 12 athletes from each event will advance to the national championships at Hayward Field from June 9-12.

Back to the action on Friday, live broadcast and webcast will begin with a pair of field events – the men’s high jump at 1:00 pm CT, followed by the discus competition at 1:30 CT. The triple jump contest will start at 3:15 pm CT.

In the meantime, running competition on Friday’s third day at the 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Round track and field championship will start at 5:30 pm with the 4x100m relay quarterfinals, and these heats should be exciting.

Following the sprint relay quarterfinal heats will be the 1500m and 3000m Steeplechase at 5:45 pm and 6:10 pm CT, respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 110m hurdles will get going at 6:45 pm, followed by the 100m, 400m, 800m, and the 400m hurdles. The meeting will close out with the 200m, 5000m, and 4x400m relay quarterfinals.

2021 NCAA West Preliminary Day 3 Schedule

Day Start Friday Events Rnd

Friday 1:00 PM Men High Jump First Round

Friday 1:30 PM Men Discus First Round

Friday 3:15 PM Men Triple Jump First Round

Friday 5:30 PM Men 4×100 M Relay Quarterfinals

Friday 5:45 PM Men 1500 M Quarterfinals

Friday 6:10 PM Men 3000 M Steeplechase Quarterfinals

Friday 6:45 PM Men 110 M Hurdles Quarterfinals

Friday 7:05 PM Men 100 M Quarterfinals

Friday 7:20 PM Men 400 M Quarterfinals

Friday 7:35 PM Men 800 M Quarterfinals

Friday 7:55 PM Men 400 M Hurdles Quarterfinals

Friday 8:10 PM Men 200 M Quarterfinals

Friday 8:30 PM Men 5000 M Semifinals

Friday 9:15 PM Men 4×400 M Relay Quarterfinals