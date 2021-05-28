Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

2021 NCAA West Preliminary in a lightning delay
Advertisement

Main News

2021 NCAA West Preliminary day 3 schedule, how to watch live

Main News

Day 3: 2021 NCAA East Regional schedule, live stream FREE!

Main News

Laird v Boling in 2021 NCAA East Regional: day 3

Main News

Watch Doha Diamond League on YouTube

Main News

2021 NCAA West Preliminary in a lightning delay

The NCAA West Preliminary continues to be in an extended lightning delay with the slated time to resume day three competition set for 8:00 pm ET.

Published

Competition at the 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Round in College State, Texas, has been paused due to bad weather. The meeting is currently delayed because of lightning, with officials revealing that action will be held on pause until at least 8:00 pm ET.

The championship was initially slated to resume at 6:45 pm ET, but that resumption time was forced to be pushed back on three separate instances. The meeting was shut down on Friday prior to the start of the opening track event, the men’s 4x100m relay quarterfinals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Only three events have so far been contested on today’s third day.

The final track event on the men’s second day of competition was scheduled to take place at 10:15 pm ET, but this will certainly be pushed back to a later time because of the extended lightning delay.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Johnnie-Blockburger-Jim-Click-Shootout-2021 Johnnie-Blockburger-Jim-Click-Shootout-2021

Main News

2021 NCAA West Preliminary day 3 schedule, how to watch live

The 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Round championship will continue on Friday with men's competition and here is how you can watch and follow live!

11 hours ago
JuVaughn Harrison of LSU NCAA Indoor National Championships JuVaughn Harrison of LSU NCAA Indoor National Championships

Main News

Day 3: 2021 NCAA East Regional schedule, live stream FREE!

Here is how you can watch live, free streaming coverage of the 2021 NCAA East Regional track and field meeting at the University of...

12 hours ago
Georgia sophomore sprinter Matthew Boling Georgia sophomore sprinter Matthew Boling

Main News

Laird v Boling in 2021 NCAA East Regional: day 3

Terrance Laird and Matthew Boling will face-off in the quarterfinals of the men's 100m at the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary Regional meeting on Friday.

13 hours ago
Cambrea_Sturgis_North_Carolina_A&T Cambrea_Sturgis_North_Carolina_A&T

Just In

Sturgis, Sturgis, Kirkland impressive in 100m heat at NCAA East Preliminary

Cambrea Sturgis, Maia McCoy, and Jayla Kirkland advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's 100m at the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary.

23 hours ago