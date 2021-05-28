2021 NCAA West Preliminary in a lightning delay

Competition at the 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Round in College State, Texas, has been paused due to bad weather. The meeting is currently delayed because of lightning, with officials revealing that action will be held on pause until at least 8:00 pm ET.

The championship was initially slated to resume at 6:45 pm ET, but that resumption time was forced to be pushed back on three separate instances. The meeting was shut down on Friday prior to the start of the opening track event, the men’s 4x100m relay quarterfinals.

Only three events have so far been contested on today’s third day.

The final track event on the men’s second day of competition was scheduled to take place at 10:15 pm ET, but this will certainly be pushed back to a later time because of the extended lightning delay.