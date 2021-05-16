The following are the individual winners at the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships which concluded at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday evening. The meeting, which is the toughest conference championships in the country, once again proved the hype was justified with several world-class performances over three days.

Among the standout individual performers were LSU’s Terrance Laird and Alabama’s Tamara Clark. Laird dominated the short sprints on his way to winning the men’s 100m and 200m double, as well as helping the Tigers to the gold medal in the 4x100m relay, while Clark was equally impressive when winning the women’s 100/200 titles.

Another athlete completing a double at the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships this past week was long-distance star Mercy Chelangat of Alabama who won the women’s 5000m and 10,000m titles.

Texas A&M’s Athing Mu, who dominated the women’s 400m and broke 50-seconds, and teammate Tyra Gittens were also among the top performers at this year’s meeting, along with LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison, and Arkansas’ Amon Kemboi.

Arkansas swept the men’s and women’s team titles, upsetting No. 1 LSU in both categories.

Below is the complete list of 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships Individual Champions:

Individual champions crowned on Saturday were: Kentucky’s Charles Lenford won the men’s discus (59.58m); Tennessee’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief won the men’s triple jump (16.89); Ole Miss’ Tedreauna Britt won the women’s discus (54.46m); Kentucky’s Keaton Daniel won the men’s pole vault (5.70m); LSU Tigers won the men’s 4×100-meter relay (38.87); LSU Tigers won the women’s 4×100-meter relay (42.52); Georgia’s Jasmine Moore won the triple jump (14.39m); Alabama’s Eliud Kipsang won the men’s 1500m (3:37.99); Florida’s Gabrielle Wilkinson won the women’s 1500m (4:15.28); Alabama’s Robert Dunning won the men’s 110m hurdles (13.15); South Carolina’s Rachel Glenn won the women’s high jump (1.89m); LSU’s Tonea Marshall won the women’s 100m hurdles (12.62); LSU’s Noah Williams won the men’s 400m (44.37); Texas A&M’s Athing Mu won the women’s 400m (49.84); LSU’s Terrance Laird won the men’s 100m (9.80); Alabama’s Tamara Clark won the women’s 100m (10.87); Texas A&M’s Brandon Miller won the men’s 800m (1:45.95); Georgia’s Amber Tanner won the women’s 800m (2:02.94); Texas A&M’s Moitalel Mpoke won the men’s 400m hurdles (48.89); LSU’s Brittley Humphrey won the women’s 400m hurdles (56.14); LSU’s Terrance Laird won the men’s 200m with a meet record 19.82; Alabama’s Tamara Clark won the women’s 200m (21.89); Arkansas’ Amon Kemboi won the men’s 5000m (13:52.98); Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat won the women’s 5000m (15:45.32); Kentucky Wildcats won the men’s 4×400-meter relay (3:01.71); and Texas A&M Aggies won the women’s 4×400-meter relay (3:26.17).

Individual champions crowned Friday were: LSU’s Emma Robbins won the women’s hammer (67.17m), Texas A&M’s Deborah Acquah won the women’s long jump (6.80m), LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison won the men’s high jump (2.36m), Arkansas’ Nastassja Campbell won the women’s pole vault (4.54m), Alabama’s Isaac Odugbesan won the men’s shot put (20.22m), Tennessee’s Carey McLeod won the men’s long jump (8.34m), Tennessee’s Latavia Maines (18.71m), Alabama’s Vincent Kiprop won the men’s 3000m Steeplechase (8:47.18) and Arkansas’ Krissy Gear won the women’s 3000m Steeplechase (9:38.62).

Multi-Event Champions: Georgia’s Kyle Garland won the men’s decathlon with 8,196 points, while Tyra Gittens of Texas A&M won the women’s heptathlon with a meet record 6,418 total points.

Thursday’s individual winners were: Alabama’s Vincent Kiprop won the men’s 10,000m (28:55.56), Florida’s Thomas Mardal won the men’s hammer (74.78m), Mississippi State’s DJ Jonsson won the men’s javelin (78.66m/258-1), Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat won the women’s 10,000m with a meet record (32:13:13) and Georgia’s Marie-Therese Obst won the women’s javelin (57.29m).