2021 SEC outdoor championships day 3 order of events, live stream

Here is the complete schedule and how to watch live streaming coverage of Day Three of the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships at E.B. Cushing Stadium and hosted by Texas A&M. Saturday’s final day will feature more than 20 finals and you can follow all the action live online on SECN+ via WatchESPN.com and the SEC Network.

Arkansas enters the final day of competition leading both the men’s and women’s team points standings, but I am expecting a big push today from No. 1 LSU which will be hunting the respective team crowns after coming into the championships as the favorite to win both team titles.

Today’s competition will begin at 2:30 p.m. CT / 3:30 p.m. ET with the men’s Discus Throw final, as well as the men’s Triple Jump final. Those will be the only events taking place at that time before the women’s Discus final and men’s Pole Vault begin at 5:00 p.m.

The first event slated to take the track is the men’s 4x100m relay at 5:05 p.m. CT with LSU starting as the team to beat, but watch out for Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas, Georgia, and Texas A&M. The women’s race will go off at 5:15 and the Tigers are set to battle with the Aggies, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Terrance Laird of LSU, Matthew Boling of Georgia, and Tamara Clark of Alabama are chasing 100m/200m sprint double, while Athing Mu, Noah Williams, and Bryce Deadmon will feature in the 400m races, and LSU’s Tonea Marshall, and Damion Thomas hunt sprint hurdles respective crowns.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This should be a very thrilling last day on Saturday! Records and personal bests could fall also!!

2021 SEC Championships Day 3 Order of Events

Day Start Saturday Events Rnd

Saturday 2:30 PM Men Discus Finals

Saturday 2:30 PM Men Triple Jump Finals

Saturday 5:00 PM Women Discus Finals

Saturday 5:00 PM Men Pole Vault Finals

Saturday 5:05 PM Men 4×100 M Relay Finals

Saturday 5:15 PM Women 4×100 M Relay Finals

Saturday 5:15 PM Women Triple Jump Finals

Saturday 5:25 PM Men 1500 M Final

Saturday 5:35 PM Women 1500 M Final

Saturday 5:45 PM Men 110 M Hurdles Final

Saturday 5:45 PM Women High Jump Finals

Saturday 5:55 PM Women 100 M Hurdles Final

Saturday 6:05 PM Men 400 M Final

Saturday 6:15 PM Women 400 M Final

Saturday 6:25 PM Men 100 M Final

Saturday 6:35 PM Women 100 M Final

Saturday 6:45 PM Men 800 M Final

Saturday 6:55 PM Women 800 M Final

Saturday 7:05 PM Men 400 M Hurdles Final

Saturday 7:15 PM Women 400 M Hurdles Final

Saturday 7:25 PM Men 200 M Final

Saturday 7:35 PM Women 200 M Final

Saturday 7:45 PM Men 5000 M Final

Saturday 8:05 PM Women 5000 M Final

Saturday 8:30 PM Men 4×400 M Relay Finals

Saturday 8:40 PM Women 4×400 M Relay Finals