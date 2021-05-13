Connect with us

Boys and Girls Champs 2021 Day 3 Schedule – Live

Day Three schedule, starting times and how to watch live streaming coverage from the Boys’ and Girls’ Championships – Champs 2021 on Thursday.

Published

Day Three schedule and starting times for the events that will take place at the ISSA GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships – Champs 2021 at the National Stadium in Kingston on Thursday. We are bracing for another thrilling day of competition as the battle to win the respective team titles heats up!

The third day at the championships will see 18 finals being contested in open events, while the boys’ decathlon will conclude the scoring events at the end of the day’s schedule. Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen High will enter the third day of action as the leaders on the team points standings.

How To Watch And Listen Champs 2021 LIVE!

Live coverage will again begin at 9:00 am CT / 10:00 am ET on Thursday with the decathlon, which opens competition with the 110m hurdles. The boys’ and girls’ 400m hurdles preliminaries will be the next event on the track at 9:20 before the short sprinters come out for the 100m semi-finals, starting at 9:55 am.

The morning’s session on day three will also include Class Two girls long jump, the 1,500m finals for all classes, while the Class One boys’ discus throw and Class Three high jump for girls are also part of the first session on Thursday.

Champs 2021 Day Three Schedule – May 13

Session: 3 THURSDAY
Day 3 – Thursday 5/13/2021 – Starts at 09:00 AM
Event Round
9:00 AM Decathlon: EVENT # 6 Boys 14-19 110 Meter Hurdles Finals
9:20 AM Girls 13-19 400 Meter Hurdles OPEN Prelims
9:30 AM Boys 14-15 400 Meter Hurdles CLASS 2 BOYS Prelims
9:40 AM Boys 16-19 400 Meter Hurdles CLASS 1 BOYS Prelims
9:40 AM Girls 13-19 Javelin Throw OPEN Finals
9:55 AM Girls 10-12 100 Meter Dash CLASS 4 Semis
10:05 AM Girls 13-14 100 Meter Dash CLASS 3 Semis
10:25 AM Boys 10-13 100 Meter Dash CLASS 3 BOYS Semis
10:25 AM Girls 15-16 100 Meter Dash CLASS 2 Semis
10:35 AM Boys 14-15 100 Meter Dash CLASS 2 BOYS Semis
10:45 AM Girls 17-18 100 Meter Dash CLASS 1 Semis
10:55 AM Boys 16-19 100 Meter Dash CLASS 1 BOYS Semis
10:55 AM Girls 15-16 Long Jump CLASS 2 Finals
11:00 AM Decathlon: EVENT # 7 Boys 14-19 Discus Throw Finals
11:05 AM Girls 13-14 1500 Meter Run CLASS 3 Finals
11:15 AM Boys 10-13 1500 Meter Run CLASS 3 BOYS Finals
11:25 AM Girls 15-16 1500 Meter Run CLASS 2 Finals
11:25 AM Boys 10-13 High Jump CLASS 3 BOYS Finals
11:35 AM Boys 14-15 1500 Meter Run CLASS 2 BOYS Finals
11:45 AM Girls 17-18 1500 Meter Run CLASS 1 Finals
11:55 AM Boys 16-19 1500 Meter Run CLASS 1 BOYS Finals
1:00 PM Decathlon: EVENT # 8 Boys 14-19 Pole Vault Finals
1:00 PM Boys 16-19 Discus Throw CLASS 1 BOYS Finals
3:00 PM Decathlon: EVENT # 9 Boys 14-19 Javelin Throw Finals
4:00 PM Girls 13-19 4×400 Meter Relay OPEN Prelims
4:15 PM Boys 14-19 4×400 Meter Relay OPEN Prelims
4:15 PM Boys 14-15 Shot Put CLASS 2 BOYS Finals
4:30 PM Girls 10-12 100 Meter Dash CLASS 4 Finals
4:40 PM Girls 13-14 100 Meter Dash CLASS 3 Finals
4:50 PM Boys 10-13 100 Meter Dash CLASS 3 BOYS Finals
5:00 PM Girls 15-16 100 Meter Dash CLASS 2 Finals
5:10 PM Boys 14-15 100 Meter Dash CLASS 2 BOYS Finals
5:20 PM Girls 17-18 100 Meter Dash CLASS 1 Finals
5:30 PM Boys 16-19 100 Meter Dash CLASS 1 BOYS Finals
5:40 PM Decathlon: EVENT # 10 Boys 14-19 1500 Meter Run Finals

