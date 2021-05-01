Bromell Runs WL 9.88, Holloway Wins Again: North Florida Invitational

Trayvon Bromell continues his impressive return from injury with another standout performance at the North Florida Invitational on Friday night, flashing to a world-leading 9.88 seconds (1.5 m/s) for victory at Hodges Stadium. He was improving the 9.91 clocking by American 400m runner Fred Kerley in Miami, FL, last week.

Bromell Continues Impressive Comeback

Bromell, who is coming off a spotlight victory at the USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays last weekend, put together another highlighting performance to dominate another very strong field.

The 2016 World Indoor champion ran 10.17 seconds to win his heat and qualified second fastest before returning to post his third fastest time ever and the quickest since the 2016 campaign. Bromell, who enjoyed a very fruitful indoor season, was running his third 100m race this outdoor season with his previous two outings in 2021 saw him clocking 10.01 twice in Eugene, last weekend.

On Friday at the North Florida Invitational, Canadian Andre De Grasse, the Olympic bronze medalist and a training partner with Bromell at the Tumbleweed Track Club finished second in 10.05. Divine Oduduru of Nigeria (10.05) and Jimmy Vicaut of France (10.17) who also featured for the Tumbleweed Track Club, finished third and fourth respectively.

North Carolina A&T sprinter Tavarius Wright was the top collegiate finisher in the race, finishing fifth at 10.19.

Cunliffe Wins Women’s 100m; Oduduru Takes Men’s 200m

The women’s race, meanwhile, went to Hannah Cunliffe from the Tumbleweed training group who was also in top form after stopping the clock at 11.07 (1.9 m/s) for a new season’s best and second fastest of her career. Jayla Kirkland of Florida State ran home second in 11.12 and Melissa Jefferson of Coastal Carolina finished third in 11.24.

In the men’s 200m, Oduduru clocked the second-fastest time this season with 19.88 seconds (1.6 m/s) to take the victory. Cravont Charleston of NC State picked up second place with 20.16 while collegiate 100m leader JoVaughn Martin of Florida State crossed the line third in 20.22.

The women’s race went to Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria and Tumbleweed Track Club in 22.03 but was assisted by a 2.5 m/s tailwind. Alfreda Steele of Miami (Fla.) came home in 22.83 for second with Cambrea Sturgis leading a trio of North Carolina A&T sprinters with a third place finish in 22.86.

World-leader Grant Holloway of USA continued his fruitful form this season with another victory in the men’s 110m hurdles after clocking 13.22 in a (-2.0 m/s) headwind. Trey Cunningham of Florida State was second with 13.48 with Jamaican Andrew Riley coming across the finishing line in 13.62.

Brittany Anderson of Tumbleweed Track Club won the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.91 (-0.8 m/s).

North Carolina A&T senior Trevor Stewart posted an impressive season best of 44.52 seconds to hold off his teammate Randolph Ross, who ran a personal-best 44.69.

For complete results click here