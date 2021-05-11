Champ 2021 points standings: Day one – KC, Jago lead

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defending champion Kingston College (KC) and St. Jago lead the team standings after Day One at the Jamaica High School Boys and Girls “Champs 2021” meeting inside an empty National Stadium in Kingston, on Tuesday, May 11.

A total of 16 finals took place on the first day of the competition, including nine on the track. Reigning champion KC leads the points standings by 24 points on the boys’ side after tallying 55pts from six completed finals on the day.

After Kirk Dawkins grabbed an early gold medal with a record-breaking run of 5:52.74 in the 2000m Steeplechase OPEN, Tajae Francis closed out the day with a 13.52 seconds winning run in the Class One 110m hurdles to complete a very fruitful day for the “Purple and White” team.

Meanwhile, Calabar and St. Jago finished the first day locked in second place with 31pts, with St. Elizabeth Technical out in fourth on 26 and Jamaica College (JC) rounding out the Top 5 teams with 24pts.

After 10 contested finals, St. Jago, in the meantime, leads the girls’ points standings with 81pts, but the margin on this side is much closer, as second-placed Hydel High is only five points adrift on 76.

Defending girls champion Edwin Allen remains in close contact with the leaders after finishing up the first day at Champs 2021 in third place with 71 points. Wolmer’s Girls sits in fourth place with 21pts with Holmwood Technical rounding out the Top 5 with 17pts.

Among the schools also scoring points on the girls’ side on Tuesday were Excelsior High (16.50), St. Catherine High (14), Vere Technical (11), Alpha Academy (9.50), and STETHS (7).

Completing the Top 10 teams in the points standings for the boys on Day One are Wolmer’s Boys (seven), Edwin Allen High (seven), Bellefield High (six), Excelsior High (six), and Cornwall College (four).

Champs 2021 will continue Wednesday with day two competition starting at 9:00 am CT / 10:00 am ET. Five finals are slated for the second day.

Champ 2021 Points Standings – Day One May 11

Men – Team Rankings – 6 Events Scored

1) Kingston College 55

2) Calabar High 31

2) St. Jago High 31

4) St. Elizabeth Technical 26

5) Jamaica College 24

6) Wolmer’s Boys School 7

6) Edwin Allen High 7

8) Bellefield High 6

8) Excelsior High 6

10) Cornwall College 4

11) Clarendon College 3

12) Vere Technical 2

13) Oberlin High 1

Women – Team Rankings – 10 Events Scored

1) St. Jago High 81

2) Hydel High 76

3) Edwin Allen High 71

4) Wolmer’s Girls School 21

5) Holmwood Technical 17

6) Excelsior High 16.50

7) St. Catherine High 14

8) Vere Technical 11

9) Alpha Academy 9.50

10) St. Elizabeth Technical 7

10) Clarendon College 7

10) Herbert Morrison Technical 7

10) The Queen’s School 7

14) Camperdown High 6

15) Rusea’s High 5

16) Glengoffe High 4

17) Manchester High 3.50

17) Merl Grove High 3.50

19) Immaculate Conception 2