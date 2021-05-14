Champs 2021 Day 4 schedule of events and live streaming

Schedule of events and live television and radio streaming coverage for Day 4 at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Champs 2021 on Friday, May 14. Follow all the live action on the fourth day of competition and we are expecting another exciting day of high school track and field.

How To Watch And Listen Champs 2021 LIVE! – Also Live Results Link Included. Don’t miss the action!!

The live streaming coverage will begin at 9:00 a.m. / 10:00 a.m. ET again this morning with the heptathlon competition for girls open, as well as the triple jump for Class 2 boys.

Running events will start with the semi-finals of the 400m races, beginning at 9:20 a.m. with the high jump for Class 4 girls going off at 9:30 a.m. The morning session also includes the 800m heats for all classes.

There are six finals slated for the morning session on Friday, while there are 11 total finals listed for the entire day.

Schedule Of Events Day 4 – Champs 2021

Session: 4 FRIDAY

Day 4 – Friday 5/14/2021 – Starts at 09:00 AM

Event Round

9:00 AM #24 Boys 14-15 Triple Jump CLASS 2 BOYS Finals

9:00 AM #87 Heptathlon: #1 Girls 13-19 100 Meter Hurdles Finals

9:20 AM #67 Girls 13-14 400 Meter Dash CLASS 3 Semis

9:30 AM #29 Boys 10-13 400 Meter Dash CLASS 3 BOYS Semis

9:30 AM #79 Girls 10-12 High Jump CLASS 4 Finals

9:40 AM #56 Girls 15-16 400 Meter Dash CLASS 2 Prelims

9:50 AM #16 Boys 14-15 400 Meter Dash CLASS 2 BOYS Semis

9:50 AM #12 Boys 16-19 Shot Put CLASS 1 BOYS Finals

10:00 AM #45 Girls 17-18 400 Meter Dash CLASS 1 Prelims

10:10 AM #3 Boys 16-19 400 Meter Dash CLASS 1 BOYS Semis

10:20 AM #68 Girls 13-14 800 Meter Run CLASS 3 Prelims

10:30 AM #30 Boys 10-13 800 Meter Run CLASS 3 BOYS Prelims

10:40 AM #57 Girls 15-16 800 Meter Run CLASS 2 Prelims

10:50 AM #17 Boys 14-15 800 Meter Run CLASS 2 BOYS Prelims

11:00 AM #46 Girls 17-18 800 Meter Run CLASS 1 Prelims

11:00 AM #87 Heptathlon: #2 Girls 13-19 High Jump Finals

11:10 AM Boys 16-19 800 Meter Run CLASS 1 BOYS Prelims

11:20 PM Boys 14-19 Pole Vault OPEN Finals

11:30 PM Girls 13-19 Triple Jump OPEN Finals

1:00 PM Girls 17-18 Discus Throw CLASS 1 Finals

MAIN EVENTS

1:00 PM Boys 10-13 Long Jump CLASS 3 BOYS Finals

1:00 PM Heptathlon: #3 Girls 13-19 Shot Put Finals

3:00 PM Boys 16-19 Triple Jump CLASS 1 BOYS Finals

3:00 PM Heptathlon: #4 Girls 13-19 200 Meter Run Finals

3:10 PM Girls 10-12 200 Meter Dash CLASS 4 Semis

3:20 PM Girls 13-14 200 Meter Dash CLASS 3 Prelims

3:30 PM Boys 10-13 200 Meter Dash CLASS 3 BOYS Prelims

3:40 PM Girls 15-16 200 Meter Dash CLASS 2 Semis

3:50 PM Boys 14-15 200 Meter Dash CLASS 2 BOYS Semis

4:00 AM Girls 17-18 200 Meter Dash CLASS 1 Prelims

4:10 PM Boys 16-19 200 Meter Dash CLASS 1 BOYS Semis

4:25 PM Girls 13-19 400 Meter Hurdles OPEN Finals

4:40 PM Boys 14-15 400 Meter Hurdles CLASS 2 BOYS Finals

4:55 PM Boys 16-19 400 Meter Hurdles CLASS 1 BOYS Finals