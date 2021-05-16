Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Just In

Champs 2021 final points standings
Advertisement

Just In

Watch Day 3 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships live

Just In

How to watch 2021 Missouri Valley Outdoor Championships

Just In Main News

2021 SEC outdoor championships day 3 order of events, live stream

Just In

2021 Big 12 Outdoor Championships: Ready to go

Just In

Champs 2021 final points standings

Jamaica College (JC) and Edwin Allen won the 2021 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Championships – Champs 2021. Final points standings!

Published

The following are the final points standings from the 2021 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Championships – Champs 2021 – which concluded inside the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday, May 15. Jamaica College (JC) won the boys’ title while Edwin Allen High retained their title on the girls’ side.

Three Schools Over 300pts At Champs 2021

Edwin Allen tallied 340 points to lead three schools scoring over 300 points, on their way to winning seven straight Champs girls title. St. Jago High put up a strong battle throughout the entire five days of competition to finish second on 309.50pts with Hydel High ending the championships with 301.50pts in third place.

Holmwood Technical scored 160.50pts for fourth place with Vere Technical rounding out the top five with 128. St. Catherine High was sixth with 75pts, followed by Rusea’s High (70), Wolmer’s Girls (57), Excelsior High (42.50), and Clarendon College (40) in the Top 10.

Meanwhile, JC scored 328.5 points to win the boys’ crown and captured the school’s first title in 10 years.

Dethroned champions Kingston College (KC), finished second with a total of 313pts, while Calabar ended on 241.5pts in third place, followed by St. Elizabeth Technical (STETHS) with 181 and St. Jago with 129 in completing the top five.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The top 10 is completed by Edwin Allen High in sixth with 76pts, followed by Wolmer’s Boys (68.50), Excelsior High (58), Vere Technical (23), and Maggotty High (21).

Please Click Here For Boys and Girls Final Results

Champs 2021 final points standings below:

Men – Team Rankings – 42 Events Scored
===================================
1) Jamaica College 328.50
2) Kingston College 313
3) Calabar High 241.50
4) St. Elizabeth Technical 181
5) St. Jago High 129
6) Edwin Allen High 76
7) Wolmer’s Boys School 68.50
8) Excelsior High 58
9) Vere Technical 23
10) Maggotty High 21
11) Cornwall College 18.50
12) Bellefield High 18
12) Petersfield High 18
14) Holmwood Technical 13
14) Clarendon College 13
16) Ferncourt High 10
16) Campion College 10
18) St. George’s College 7
18) Rusea’s High 7
20) Camperdown High 6
20) Hydel High 6
22) St. Mary’s College 5
22) Muschett High 5
22) St. Catherine High 5
25) Titchfield High 4
25) Port Antonio High 4
27) Rhodes Hall High 3
27) Foga Road High 3
29) St. Mary High 2
29) Lacovia High 2
31) Oberlin High 1
31) Herbert Morrison Technica 1

Women – Team Rankings – 46 Events Scored
=======================================
1) Edwin Allen High 340
2) St. Jago High 309.50
3) Hydel High 301.50
4) Holmwood Technical 160.50
5) Vere Technical 128
6) St. Catherine High 75
7) Rusea’s High 70
8) Wolmer’s Girls School 57
9) Excelsior High 42.50
10) Clarendon College 40
11) St. Elizabeth Technical 30
12) St. Mary High 24
13) Manchester High 21.50
14) The Queen’s School 20
15) Alpha Academy 19.50
16) Merl Grove High 13.50
17) Camperdown High 13
17) Alphansus Davis High 13
19) Mount Alvernia High 12
20) Ferncourt High 9
21) Rhodes Hall High 8
21) Immaculate Conception 8
23) Glengoffe High 7
23) Herbert Morrison Technica 7
25) St. Andrew High 6.50
26) Maggotty High 5
26) Dinthill Technical 5
26) Petersfield High 5
26) Steer Town Academy 5
26) Albert Town High 5
31) Port Antonio High 4
31) Campion College 4
31) Lacovia High 4

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

External news

Steve Mullings awaits 200m challenge in Berlin

Former national 200m champion Steve Mullings was so confident he would make the team to the 12th IAAF World Championships in Berlin, Germany, he...

July 3, 2009

News Brief

Kenya's Kitwara wins Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — Sammy Kitwara of Kenya won the 40th Peachtree Road Race with a time of 27:21 in his debut in the annual 6.2-mile...

July 4, 2009

Standard

IAAF World Youth Championships

The page will show you the qualifying standards for the 6th IAAF World Youth Championships in Bressanone, ITA from 8/12 July 2009. The championships...

May 16, 2008

Digital Results

Central American and Caribbean (CAC) RESULTS

Complete results from the Central American and Caribbean Athletics Championships (CAC) in at Havana’s Estadio Panamericano.

July 6, 2009