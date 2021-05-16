The following are the final points standings from the 2021 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Championships – Champs 2021 – which concluded inside the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday, May 15. Jamaica College (JC) won the boys’ title while Edwin Allen High retained their title on the girls’ side.

Three Schools Over 300pts At Champs 2021

Edwin Allen tallied 340 points to lead three schools scoring over 300 points, on their way to winning seven straight Champs girls title. St. Jago High put up a strong battle throughout the entire five days of competition to finish second on 309.50pts with Hydel High ending the championships with 301.50pts in third place.

Holmwood Technical scored 160.50pts for fourth place with Vere Technical rounding out the top five with 128. St. Catherine High was sixth with 75pts, followed by Rusea’s High (70), Wolmer’s Girls (57), Excelsior High (42.50), and Clarendon College (40) in the Top 10.

Meanwhile, JC scored 328.5 points to win the boys’ crown and captured the school’s first title in 10 years.

Dethroned champions Kingston College (KC), finished second with a total of 313pts, while Calabar ended on 241.5pts in third place, followed by St. Elizabeth Technical (STETHS) with 181 and St. Jago with 129 in completing the top five.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The top 10 is completed by Edwin Allen High in sixth with 76pts, followed by Wolmer’s Boys (68.50), Excelsior High (58), Vere Technical (23), and Maggotty High (21).

Please Click Here For Boys and Girls Final Results

Champs 2021 final points standings below:

Men – Team Rankings – 42 Events Scored

===================================

1) Jamaica College 328.50

2) Kingston College 313

3) Calabar High 241.50

4) St. Elizabeth Technical 181

5) St. Jago High 129

6) Edwin Allen High 76

7) Wolmer’s Boys School 68.50

8) Excelsior High 58

9) Vere Technical 23

10) Maggotty High 21

11) Cornwall College 18.50

12) Bellefield High 18

12) Petersfield High 18

14) Holmwood Technical 13

14) Clarendon College 13

16) Ferncourt High 10

16) Campion College 10

18) St. George’s College 7

18) Rusea’s High 7

20) Camperdown High 6

20) Hydel High 6

22) St. Mary’s College 5

22) Muschett High 5

22) St. Catherine High 5

25) Titchfield High 4

25) Port Antonio High 4

27) Rhodes Hall High 3

27) Foga Road High 3

29) St. Mary High 2

29) Lacovia High 2

31) Oberlin High 1

31) Herbert Morrison Technica 1

Women – Team Rankings – 46 Events Scored

=======================================

1) Edwin Allen High 340

2) St. Jago High 309.50

3) Hydel High 301.50

4) Holmwood Technical 160.50

5) Vere Technical 128

6) St. Catherine High 75

7) Rusea’s High 70

8) Wolmer’s Girls School 57

9) Excelsior High 42.50

10) Clarendon College 40

11) St. Elizabeth Technical 30

12) St. Mary High 24

13) Manchester High 21.50

14) The Queen’s School 20

15) Alpha Academy 19.50

16) Merl Grove High 13.50

17) Camperdown High 13

17) Alphansus Davis High 13

19) Mount Alvernia High 12

20) Ferncourt High 9

21) Rhodes Hall High 8

21) Immaculate Conception 8

23) Glengoffe High 7

23) Herbert Morrison Technica 7

25) St. Andrew High 6.50

26) Maggotty High 5

26) Dinthill Technical 5

26) Petersfield High 5

26) Steer Town Academy 5

26) Albert Town High 5

31) Port Antonio High 4

31) Campion College 4

31) Lacovia High 4