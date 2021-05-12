Day 2: Champs 2021 schedule live free streams!

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Day 2 schedule, live results, and live streaming on Wednesday, May 12. The five-day championships got the green light to be staged this year after the 2020 event was canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Kingston College (KC) and St. Jago lead the team points standings after Tuesday’s first day of competition which included an eye-popping 16 finals on the opening day. Day two is slated to have five more finals and the early leaders will be hoping to maximize their chances of winning the championships this year by collecting as many of those points as possible.

You will have to pay for video streams, but several Jamaican radio stations are providing live radio coverage if you would rather to listen using the above link!

Day Two at Champs 2021 will again get underway at 9:00 am CT / 10:00 am ET with the Class 4 girls’ long jump finals, while the Class One shot put finals for girls are scheduled to take place at 9:15 am.

Also on the list of events slated for Wednesday are the heats of the 4x100m relays for all classes, the 100-meters and the 400-meters preliminaries.

There are five finals listed for the day – on the girls’ side they are – the Class 4 long jump, Class 1 shot put, and the high jump and discus throw for Class 2, while on the boys’ side the lone final is the Class 2 long jump.

Champs 2021 Schedule Day 2

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

9:00 AM Girls 10-12 Long Jump CLASS 4 Finals

9:15 AM Girls 17-18 Shot Put CLASS 1 Finals

9:15 AM Decathlon: #1 Boys 14-19 100 Meter Run Finals

9:30 AM Girls 13-14 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 3 Prelims

9:45 AM Boys 10-13 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 3 BOYS Prelims

10:00 AM Girls 15-16 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 2 Prelims

10:00 AM Girls 15-16 High Jump CLASS 2 Finals

10:15 AM Boys 14-15 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 2 BOYS Prelims

10:30 AM Girls 17-18 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 1 Prelims

10:45 AM Boys 16-19 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 1 BOYS Prelims

11:00 AM Girls 10-12 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 4 Prelims

11:00 AM Decathlon: #2 Boys 14-19 Long Jump Finals

11:15 AM Girls 15-16 Discus Throw CLASS 2 Finals

1:00 PM Decathlon: #3 Boys 14-19 Shot Put Finals

1:00 PM Boys 14-15 Long Jump CLASS 2 BOYS Finals

3:00 PM Decathlon: #4 Boys 14-19 High Jump Finals

3:15 PM Girls 13-19 1600 Sprint Medley OPEN Prelims

3:30 PM Boys 14-19 1600 Sprint Medley OPEN Prelims

3:45 PM Girls 10-12 100 Meter Dash CLASS 4 Prelims

3:55 PM Girls 13-14 100 Meter Dash CLASS 3 Prelims

4:05 PM Boys 10-13 100 Meter Dash CLASS 3 BOYS Prelims

4:15 PM Girls 15-16 100 Meter Dash CLASS 2 Prelims

4:25 PM Boys 14-15 100 Meter Dash CLASS 2 BOYS Prelims

4:35 PM Girls 17-18 100 Meter Dash CLASS 1 Prelims

4:45 PM Boys 16-19 100 Meter Dash CLASS 1 BOYS Prelims

4:55 PM Girls 13-14 400 Meter Dash CLASS 3 Prelims

5:05 PM Decathlon: #5 Boys 14-19 400 Meter Dash Finals

5:15 PM Boys 10-13 400 Meter Dash CLASS 3 BOYS Prelims

5:35 PM Boys 14-15 400 Meter Dash CLASS 2 BOYS Prelims

5:55 PM Boys 16-19 400 Meter Dash CLASS 1 BOYS Prelims