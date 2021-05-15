Day 2 Watch Pac-12 Outdoor Championships live

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon track and field team begins the postseason portion of its 2021 campaign at the Pac-12 Championships at Loker Stadium in Los Angeles. For the Ducks, the three-day meet—hosted by USC—begins Friday at 2 p.m. (PT) with the start of the multi-events competition.

How to Watch – Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3

Day three of the Pac-12 Championships will air live on the Pac-12 Network with Jim Watson and Ato Boldon in the booth handling play-by-play and color analyst duties, respectively. The broadcast will begin Sunday at 3 p.m. (PT).

Additionally, a live stream of field events will be available on days one and two (links below). Sunday’s television coverage will included recorded highlights of the steeplechase and 10,000 meters.

The Men of Oregon enter the weekend as the No. 3 team in the latest national poll and the 13-time defending champion while the Women of Oregon check in at No. 13 in the country. The men’s field also features top-25 challenges from No. 4 USC and No. 20 Arizona.

In addition to the Ducks, the women’s competition includes five top-20 teams with No. 5 USC, No. 12 UCLA, No. 15 Arizona and No. 17 Colorado.



Oregon will have six scoring opportunities—two men, four women—in four events Friday with finals set for the 10,000 meters and javelin.

Along with the start of the decathlon and heptathlon, day one of the Pac-12 Championships will include prelims in the 200 and 1,500 meters, and the 400-meter hurdles.



Entering the meet, Oregon owns or shares the conference lead in 10 events including an NCAA-best mark from Cole Hocker in the 5,000 meters. He is entered in the 800 and 5,000 meters this weekend.

Since becoming the UO head coach prior to the 2012-13 season, Robert Johnson has seen the Ducks combine to win 12 Pac-12 outdoor team titles. The UO men have won the past 13 league titles dating back to 2007 while the UO women have won five conference titles under Johnson’s watch. Individually, Oregon has racked up 70 Pac-12 titles during Johnson’s tenure—37 for the men and 30 for the women.