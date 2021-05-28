Day 3: 2021 NCAA East Regional schedule, live stream FREE!

Here is the schedule for Friday’s day three at the 2021 NCAA East Regional track and field meeting at Hodges Stadium at the University of North Florida here in Jacksonville, FL. The men will return to competition today after a day’s break and they will be hunting for places to the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field from June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Competition on Friday will begin at 1:00 pm ET with the men’s high jump, while the discus throw will get going at 1:30 pm. Among the athletes slated to take the spotlight in the men’s high jump are LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison, Darryl Sullivan of Tennessee, while Claudio Romero of Virginia, Roje Stona of Clemson, and South Alabama’s Francois Prinsloo will be pushing for national championship places in the discus.

Live streaming action on the track will get underway at 5:30 pm ET with the 4x100m relay, which will have three heats. Advancing to Eugene will be the Top 3 finishers from each heat plus the next 3 best times.

The 1500m and 3000m steeplechase quarterfinals will follow the sprint relay before the 110m hurdles quarterfinals get going at 6:45 pm and the 100m quarterfinals at 7:05 pm.

Athletes will also be seeking to qualify in the 800m, 400m, 400m hurdles, 200m and 5000m, before the night closes out with the quarterfinals of the 4x400m races.

Day 3: 2021 NCAA East Regional Schedule

Day Start Friday Running Events Rnd

Friday 1:00 PM Men High Jump First Round

Friday 1:30 PM Men Discus First Round

Friday 3:15 PM Men Triple Jump First Round

Friday 5:30 PM Men 4×100 M Relay Quarterfinals

Friday 5:45 PM Men 1500 M Quarterfinals

Friday 6:10 PM Men 3000 M Steeple Quarterfinals

Friday 6:45 PM Men 110 M Hurdles Quarterfinals

Friday 7:05 PM Men 100 M Quarterfinals

Friday 7:20 PM Men 400 M Quarterfinals

Friday 7:35 PM Men 800 M Quarterfinals

Friday 7:55 PM Men 400 M Hurdles Quarterfinals

Friday 8:10 PM Men 200 M Quarterfinals

Friday 8:30 PM Men 5000 M Semifinals

Friday 9:15 PM Men 4×400 M Relay Quarterfinals