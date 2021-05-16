Day 3: Where to watch Pac-12 Outdoor Championships

The 2021 Pac-12 outdoor track and field championships will conclude on Sunday, May 16 and you can watch and follow all the live streaming coverage on the Pac-12 family of Networks. The previous two days have been exciting, but fans can expect the championships to jump to another gear on Day Three. The meeting is hosted at Katherine B. Loker Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif, with Oregon hoping to retain the men’s title and USC seeking to defend its women’s crown.

Who Will Webcast The Pac-12 Outdoor Championships?

There are 26 finals slated for Sunday’s final day. Live coverage of the field events will begin on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 ET with the men’s discus throw final. The track events kick-off at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET with the final of the men’s 4×100 meter relay, followed by the women’s race at 3:10 p.m. PT / 6:10 p.m. ET.

Fans on the go can watch and follow all the action on the Pac-12 Network with Jim Watson and four-time Olympic medal winner Ato Boldon making the call.

Closing out the championships on the third day of competition are the men’s and women’s 4×400 meter relay finals. The men’s event will be webcast at 6:10 p.m. PT / 10:10 p.m. ET, and the women’s final will follow at 6:25 p.m. PT / 10:25 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network.

For live results and updates please visit this page

Track and field fans can use the unique way of following field events by selecting from the dedicated links for each competition on the final day. Meanwhile, if you missed it earlier at the championships, you can watch highlights of the men’s and women’s 10,000 meters finals, in addition to the men’s and women’s steeplechase finals, which will be aired on Sunday during the Pac-12 Network coverage.

Washington with 68 points leads the men’s points standings after two days of competition and 8 finals, while Arizona State with 56 points leads the women’s standing.

Sunday, May 16th

(Start times are all PT)

Field Events – Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app | Live Results

Running Events – Watch live on Pac-12 Network & the Pac-12 Now app

3:00 PM – Men’s 4×100 Meter Relay Final

3:10 PM – Women’s 4×100 Meter Relay Final

3:20 PM – Men’s 1500 Meters Final

3:30 PM – Women’s 1500 Meters Final

3:40 PM – Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles Final

3:50 PM – Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles Final

4:00 PM – Men’s 400 Meters Final

4:10 PM – Women’s 400 Meters Final

4:20 PM – Men’s 100 Meters Final

4:25 PM – Women’s 100 Meters Final

4:30 PM – Men’s 800 Meters Final

4:40 PM – Women’s 800 Meters Final

4:50 PM – Men’s 400 Meter Hurdles Final

5:00 PM – Women’s 400 Meter Hurdles Final

5:10 PM – Men’s 200 Meters Final

5:20PM – Women’s 200 Meters Final

5:30 PM – Men’s 5000 Meters Final

5:50 PM – Women’s 5000 Meters Final

6:10 PM – Men’s 4×400 Meter Relay Final

6:25 PM – Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay Final

PAC-12 NOW APPAll broadcasts are also available in HD via the Pac-12 Now app (for iOS, Android,Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV). For more information and to see a list of the multiple options to access Pac-12 Networks anywhere across the United States, please visit GetPac12Networks.com.