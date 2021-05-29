Connect with us

Day 4 2021 NCAA East Regional schedule: How to watch live
How to watch, follow 2021 Chula Vista Field Festival

How to watch 2021 European Athletics Team Championships

Day 4: 2021 NCAA West Regional schedule, watch live stream

North Carolina A&T runs 2:59.21; Stewart splits 43.70

The women’s will take the track for the final day of competition at the 2021 NCAA East Regional Preliminary round meeting here in Jacksonville, FL.

Published

The fourth and final day of competition at the 2021 NCAA East Regional Preliminary round track and field meeting here in Jacksonville, FL, is slated for Saturday, and you can follow and watch all the live streaming coverage online.

With the men’s field already set for the NCAA National Championships in a couple of weeks, the women will now go in search of places and I am bracing myself to see a few more surprises on the last day.

Competition on Saturday will begin at 1:00 pm ET with the women’s high jump, while the discus throw contest will go off 30-minutes later at 1:30 pm. The field event schedule will conclude with the start of the triple jump competition at 3:15 pm.

Where Are The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Regionals, How To Watch?

Live action on the track will begin at 5:30 pm with the women’s 4x100m relay, as SEC champion LSU seek to extend its winning form in the event this season with another victory.

Fellow SEC rival Alabama, which comes into this championships with a time of 42.95 seconds, will start from heat three, and the Tide are also expected to progress to the national championships.

Several featured women will be on the hunt for national championship spots, including Alabama’s Tamara Clark, LSU’s Symone Mason, and Cambrea Sturgis of North Carolina A&T in both the 100m/200m.

Tonea Marshall of LSU will race in the women’s 100m hurdles, a strong field is assembled for the 800m and 1500m races, while the 400m will also be an interesting race to follow this weekend.

Stay tuned for all the action that will unfold on Saturday. I am excited, and I hope you are too!

2021 NCAA East Regional Preliminary Schedule Day 4

Day Start Saturday Events Rnd
Saturday 1:00 PM Women High Jump First Round
Saturday 1:30 PM Women Discus First Round
Saturday 3:15 PM Women Triple Jump First Round
Saturday 5:30 PM Women 4×100 M Relay Quarterfinals
Saturday 5:45 PM Women 1500 M Quarterfinals
Saturday 6:10 PM Women 3000 M Steeple Quarterfinals
Saturday 6:45 PM Women 100 M Hurdles Quarterfinals
Saturday 7:05 PM Women 100 M Quarterfinals
Saturday 7:20 PM Women 400 M Quarterfinals
Saturday 7:35 PM Women 800 M Quarterfinals
Saturday 7:55 PM Women 400 M Hurdles Quarterfinals
Saturday 8:10 PM Women 200 M Quarterfinals
Saturday 8:30 PM Women 5000 M Semifinals
Saturday 9:15 PM Women 4×400 M Relay Quarterfinals

