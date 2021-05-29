Day 4 2021 NCAA East Regional schedule: How to watch live

The fourth and final day of competition at the 2021 NCAA East Regional Preliminary round track and field meeting here in Jacksonville, FL, is slated for Saturday, and you can follow and watch all the live streaming coverage online.

With the men’s field already set for the NCAA National Championships in a couple of weeks, the women will now go in search of places and I am bracing myself to see a few more surprises on the last day.

Competition on Saturday will begin at 1:00 pm ET with the women’s high jump, while the discus throw contest will go off 30-minutes later at 1:30 pm. The field event schedule will conclude with the start of the triple jump competition at 3:15 pm.

Live action on the track will begin at 5:30 pm with the women’s 4x100m relay, as SEC champion LSU seek to extend its winning form in the event this season with another victory.

Fellow SEC rival Alabama, which comes into this championships with a time of 42.95 seconds, will start from heat three, and the Tide are also expected to progress to the national championships.

Several featured women will be on the hunt for national championship spots, including Alabama’s Tamara Clark, LSU’s Symone Mason, and Cambrea Sturgis of North Carolina A&T in both the 100m/200m.

Tonea Marshall of LSU will race in the women’s 100m hurdles, a strong field is assembled for the 800m and 1500m races, while the 400m will also be an interesting race to follow this weekend.

Stay tuned for all the action that will unfold on Saturday. I am excited, and I hope you are too!

2021 NCAA East Regional Preliminary Schedule Day 4

Day Start Saturday Events Rnd

Saturday 1:00 PM Women High Jump First Round

Saturday 1:30 PM Women Discus First Round

Saturday 3:15 PM Women Triple Jump First Round

Saturday 5:30 PM Women 4×100 M Relay Quarterfinals

Saturday 5:45 PM Women 1500 M Quarterfinals

Saturday 6:10 PM Women 3000 M Steeple Quarterfinals

Saturday 6:45 PM Women 100 M Hurdles Quarterfinals

Saturday 7:05 PM Women 100 M Quarterfinals

Saturday 7:20 PM Women 400 M Quarterfinals

Saturday 7:35 PM Women 800 M Quarterfinals

Saturday 7:55 PM Women 400 M Hurdles Quarterfinals

Saturday 8:10 PM Women 200 M Quarterfinals

Saturday 8:30 PM Women 5000 M Semifinals

Saturday 9:15 PM Women 4×400 M Relay Quarterfinals