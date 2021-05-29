Connect with us

Day 4: 2021 NCAA West Regional schedule, watch live stream
North Carolina A&T runs 2:59.21; Stewart splits 43.70

Complete 2021 Doha Diamond League Results

2021 NCAA West Preliminary postponed due to lightning

2021 NCAA West Preliminary day 3 schedule, how to watch live

The men’s events at the 2021 NCAA West Regional Preliminary will start at 11:30 am, while the women’s event will conclude on the day as well.

Published

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — The men’s events at the 2021 NCAA West Regional Preliminary Round will resume on Saturday morning after inclement weather on Friday night forced the meeting at E.B. Cushing Stadium to be postponed.

A two-hour lightning delay, which resulted in a thunderstorm, led to the postponement of the event, which means both women and men will be competing on the fourth and final day this weekend.

Where Are The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Regionals, How To Watch?

Saturday’s competition is now set to start at 11:30 am CT / 12:30 pm ET with the men’s 4x100m, while the women’s high jump is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm CT / 2:00 pm ET. Men’s running events, excluding the 3000m steeplechase (4:10 p.m.) and 5000m (7:05 p.m.), which are listed for later starting times – will conclude with the 4x400m at 3:15 pm CT / 4:15 pm ET.

Action on the track in the women’s category, which was originally slated to get going at 5:30 pm CT, has now been moved to a 3:30 pm CT 4:30 pm ET start, with the 4x400m penciled in for an 8:35 pm / 9:35 pm ET start.

The E.B. Cushing Stadium will open at 10:30 am CT, and spectators with Friday tickets will be able to use them on Saturday as well. Live streaming coverage will be available on the SEC Network+ with WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App providing access to the live online webcast. Heat Sheets | Live Stats

2021 NCAA West Regional Preliminary Round Day 4 Schedule

Starting times are listed in CT
11:30 a.m. Men’s 4x100m
11:45 a.m. Men’s 1,500m
12:45 p.m. Men’s 110m Hurdles
1:00 p.m. Women’s High Jump
1:05 p.m. Men’s 100m
1:20 p.m. Men’s 400m
1:30 p.m. Women’s Discus
1:35 p.m. Men’s 800m
1:55 p.m. Men’s 400m Hurdles
2:10 p.m. Men’s 200m
3:15 p.m. Men’s 4x400m
Women’s Triple Jump
3:30 p.m. Women’s 4x100m
3:45 p.m. Women’s 1,500m
4:10 p.m. Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase
4:45 p.m. Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase
5:20 p.m. Women’s 100m Hurdles
5:40 p.m. Women’s 100m
5:55 p.m. Women’s 400m
6:10 p.m. Women’s 800m
6:30 p.m. Women’s 400m Hurdles
6:45 p.m. Women’s 200m
7:05 p.m. Men’s 5,000m
7:50 p.m. Women’s 5,000m
8:35 p.m. Women’s 4x400m

