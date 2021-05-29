Day 4: 2021 NCAA West Regional schedule, watch live stream

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — The men’s events at the 2021 NCAA West Regional Preliminary Round will resume on Saturday morning after inclement weather on Friday night forced the meeting at E.B. Cushing Stadium to be postponed.

A two-hour lightning delay, which resulted in a thunderstorm, led to the postponement of the event, which means both women and men will be competing on the fourth and final day this weekend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Saturday’s competition is now set to start at 11:30 am CT / 12:30 pm ET with the men’s 4x100m, while the women’s high jump is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm CT / 2:00 pm ET. Men’s running events, excluding the 3000m steeplechase (4:10 p.m.) and 5000m (7:05 p.m.), which are listed for later starting times – will conclude with the 4x400m at 3:15 pm CT / 4:15 pm ET.

Action on the track in the women’s category, which was originally slated to get going at 5:30 pm CT, has now been moved to a 3:30 pm CT 4:30 pm ET start, with the 4x400m penciled in for an 8:35 pm / 9:35 pm ET start.

The E.B. Cushing Stadium will open at 10:30 am CT, and spectators with Friday tickets will be able to use them on Saturday as well. Live streaming coverage will be available on the SEC Network+ with WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App providing access to the live online webcast. Heat Sheets | Live Stats

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2021 NCAA West Regional Preliminary Round Day 4 Schedule

Starting times are listed in CT

11:30 a.m. Men’s 4x100m

11:45 a.m. Men’s 1,500m

12:45 p.m. Men’s 110m Hurdles

1:00 p.m. Women’s High Jump

1:05 p.m. Men’s 100m

1:20 p.m. Men’s 400m

1:30 p.m. Women’s Discus

1:35 p.m. Men’s 800m

1:55 p.m. Men’s 400m Hurdles

2:10 p.m. Men’s 200m

3:15 p.m. Men’s 4x400m

Women’s Triple Jump

3:30 p.m. Women’s 4x100m

3:45 p.m. Women’s 1,500m

4:10 p.m. Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase

4:45 p.m. Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase

5:20 p.m. Women’s 100m Hurdles

5:40 p.m. Women’s 100m

5:55 p.m. Women’s 400m

6:10 p.m. Women’s 800m

6:30 p.m. Women’s 400m Hurdles

6:45 p.m. Women’s 200m

7:05 p.m. Men’s 5,000m

7:50 p.m. Women’s 5,000m

8:35 p.m. Women’s 4x400m