Day one SEC Championships 2021 and how to watch and follow live

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Day One of the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships will get underway today, Thursday, May 13, and we can expect three days of exciting battles from some of the top athletes in the country, and indeed, the world!

Where Is The SEC Championships?, How To Follow

Over the years, the SEC Championships have provided some of the most thrilling moments in collegiate track and field events and you can expect most of the same when competition begins today. The championships will be hosted at the Texas A&M University at E.B. Cushing Stadium and run from May 13-15.

The meet starts at 2 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, 1:45 p.m. CT on Friday, and concludes on Saturday when the meeting begins at 2:30 p.m. Live Results can be found here with a list of streaming options for each day found here. | To watch coverage of today’s scheduled of events: Thursday Watch Live Stream.

The SEC Outdoor Championships will be available live on SECN+ on Thursday at 6:40 p.m. ET and Friday at 4:35 p.m. Fan can enjoy Saturday’s coverage on the SEC Network Saturday at 5 p.m. with Dwight Stones, Dan O’Brien, John Anderson, and Jill Montgomery again making the events call.

Five finals are slated to take place on Thursday’s opening day of competition, including three in the fields. At 12:00 p.m. CT, the men’s hammer throw will take place before the women’s javelin throw starts at 3:30 p.m. The men’s javelin throw will get going at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the two finals on the track are the men’s and women’s 10,000m runs – at 8:40 p.m. and 9:20 p.m., respectively.

Among the other events going off on the first day are the men’s and women’s 800m heats, the 200m heats for both men and women, as well as the 400m hurdles heats.

Terrance Laird of LSU, Georgia’s Matthew Boling, Joseph Fahnbulleh of Florida, Lance Lang of Kentucky, Tamara Clark of Alabama, Thomas Mardal of Florida and Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat are among the athletes competing on the first day.

SEC Outdoor Championships – Day 2

Field Events

12:00 PM Men’s Hammer Throw Prelim/Final

3:30 PM Women’s Javelin Prelim/Final

6:30 PM Men’s Javelin Prelim/Final

Running Events

6:30 PM Men’s 800 Meters Prelim

6:50 PM Women’s 800 Meters Prelim

7:10 PM Men’s 200 Meters Prelim

7:35 PM Women’s 200 Meters Prelim

8:00 PM Men’s 400 Meter Hurdles Prelim

8:20 PM Women’s 400 Meter Hurdles Prelim

8:40 PM Men’s 10,000 Meters Final

9:20 PM Women’s 10,000 Meters Final

Men’s Decathlon – Day 1 Men’s

2:00 PM Men’s 100 Meters

2:40 PM Men’s Long Jump

3:40 PM Men’s Shot Put

4:35 PM Men’s High Jump

6:05 PM Men’s 400 Meters

Women’s Heptathlon – Day 1

2:20 PM Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles

3:00 PM Women’s High Jump Heptathlon

4:55 PM Women’s Shot Put

5:50 PM Women’s 200 Meters