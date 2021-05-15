Edwin Allen, KC lead Champs 2021: Day 4 points standings

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen High continue to lead the points standings at Champs 2021 following the conclusion of day four at the high school championships at the National Stadium in Kingston, on Friday.

KC And JC In Close Battle At Champs 2021

At the end of the fourth day of competition on Friday, KC remains in front on the boys’ side with the defending champion holding a 7.5-point advantage over second Jamaica College (JC).

After 24 scored events, KC went to bed on 187 points, with JC following close behind with 179.50 points in second place. Calabar which has been counted out of the team title race, closed the day in third place with 144pts with St. Elizabeth Technical (STETHS) fourth with 93pts and St. Jago rounding out the top five with 63pts.

Edwin Allen High in sixth with 46pts, Wolmer’s Boys (45.50), Excelsior High (32), Maggotty High (11), and Clarendon College (9) completed the top 10 scoring teams.

Meanwhile, Edwin Allen holds a lead of 25.5-points lead on the girls’ at the close on day four and the reigning champion is expected to collect a lot more points on the fifth day.

Edwin Allen Running Away With Girls Title At Champs 2021

After 27 completed finals, Edwin Allen High has 213 points with St. Jago going to bed on 187.50 in second place and Hydel High following third with 161.50. Holmwood Technical sits fourth with 65.50, followed by Vere Technical on 49pts in the top five.

The next five top-scoring teams on the girls’ side at Champs 2021 are Wolmer’s Girls on 45pts, in sixth, St. Catherine High (44pts), Clarendon College (31) Rusea’s High (29), and Excelsior High (26.50).

Points Standings After Day 4 At Champs 2021

Men – Team Rankings – 24 Events Scored

==============================================

1) Kingston College 187

2) Jamaica College 179.50

3) Calabar High 144

4) St. Elizabeth Technical 93

5) St. Jago High 63

6) Edwin Allen High 46

7) Wolmer’s Boys School 45.50

8) Excelsior High 32

9) Maggotty High 11

10) Clarendon College 9

10) Bellefield High 9

10) Petersfield High 9

13) Vere Technical 8

14) St. George’s College 7

14) Cornwall College 7

16) Camperdown High 6

17) Muschett High 5

17) St. Catherine High 5

19) Port Antonio High 4

20) Hydel High 3

20) Rhodes Hall High 3

22) Rusea’s High 2

22) Lacovia High 2

24) Oberlin High 1

Women – Team Rankings – 27 Events Scored

==========================================

1) Edwin Allen High 213

2) St. Jago High 187.50

3) Hydel High 161.50

4) Holmwood Technical 65.50

5) Vere Technical 49

6) Wolmer’s Girls School 45

7) St. Catherine High 44

8) Clarendon College 31

9) Rusea’s High 29

10) Excelsior High 26.50

11) St. Elizabeth Technical 15

12) Alpha Academy 14.50

13) St. Mary High 14

14) Camperdown High 13

15) The Queen’s School 11

16) Manchester High 9.50

16) Merl Grove High 9.50

18) Mount Alvernia High 9

19) Herbert Morrison Technical 7

20) St. Andrew High 6.50

21) Rhodes Hall High 6

21) Immaculate Conception 6

23) Petersfield High 5

23) Alphansus Davis High 5

25) Campion College 4

25) Glengoffe High 4

27) Maggotty High 2

28) Steer Town Academy 1