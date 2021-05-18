Felix impressive 400m season opener at USATF Open

Allyson Felix battle through the less then ideal conditions at the 2021 USATF Open to win the women’s 400m in 50.88 seconds at the Athletic Performance Ranch in Fort Worth, TX, on Tuesday.

Felix Impressive In 400m At USATF Open

Running in heat three of the timed finals event, Felix, who entered the final stretch with the lead, impressively pull away from the field to open her season with a time she would be very happy with, given the wet and windy conditions.

It was the first 400m of the season for the American 11-time world champion and six-time Olympic gold medalist. Prior to her outing on Tuesday, Felix clocked a slightly wind-aided 22.26 (+2.1 m/s) at the USATF Golden Games in Walnut, Calif., on May 9.

Felix, 35, will be hoping to make her fifth Olympic team later this summer when she competes at the U.S. Trials in June.

Meanwhile, finishing second to Felix at the 2021 USATF Open was her fellow American compatriot Jessica Beard, who clocked 51.31, while Jamaican Chrisann Gordon-Powell ran 51.42 for third place as the top seven performances came from heat three.

USA’s Michael Cherry posted a personal best time of 44.37 seconds to win the men’s 400m after world champion Steven Gardiner from The Bahamas lost his balance and fell to the track in the closing meters.

Valente Mendoza of Mexico ran 46.17 for second place to edge American Aldrich Bailey Jr, who ran 46.18 for third place.