Felix takes on strong 400m field at American Track League meet in Jacksonville

Multiple Olympic and world champion Allyson Felix will take on a strong field in the women’s 400 meters at the Duval County Challenge – American Track League 2021 meeting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night. The event will be held at the University of North Florida’s Hodges Stadium and you can watch live streaming coverage at WatchESPN.com and the TV broadcast on ESPN2.

Felix, who is coming off an impressive 50.88 seconds winning run at the USATF Open in Prairie View, Texas, two weeks ago, will be aiming to build on that performance, which was her fast time over 400m since giving birth to her daughter in 2018.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Monday night at the Duval County Challenge, the 35-year-old will compete in the 400m for the second time this season and she will line up against a field that includes athletes who all have Olympic aspirations.

Among the list of featured quarter-milers are Jessica Beard, Wadeline Jonathas, and Chloe Abbott, in addition to Gabby Thomas, who is expected to focus fully on the 200m at the US Olympic Trials next month.

Beard enters the meeting with the fastest seasonal best among the entries after clocking 50.38 seconds at the USATF Grand Prix at Hayward Field in Eugene, OR, in April, and she is expected to be a handful for Felix to fend off.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jonathas, the fourth-place finisher at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, has a season’s best of 51.21, and the 23-year-old will be hoping to improve on that performance, while Great Britain’s Jodie Williams, who has been steadily improving with every race this season, will take aim at her 51.01s season’s best.

Meanwhile, Thomas, who owns the fourth-fastest 200m time in the world this season, at 22.17, will test her endurance over the longer sprint event. I am almost sure that she will smash her current personal of 55.10s, set in 2019.

Also lining up in the women’s 400m at the Duval County Challenge – American Track League 2021 meeting on Monday night are Chloe Abbott, veteran Natasha Hastings and Sierra Leonean sprinter Margaret Barrie.