Florida’s Mardal wins SEC Outdoors Hammer title

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thomas Mardal, who leads the nation in the men’s hammer throw, continued his impressive form this season after winning the event on Day One at the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships being hosted at the Texas A&M University at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Another Big Win For Mardal

Mardal, the SEC champion at the 2019 championships, returned to take the victory on Thursday with a throw of 74.78 meters, accomplished in the second round of the competition after opening the contest with a mark of 72.87m, which was also good enough to win the title. 🚨SEC CHAMP ALERT🚨



🥇 Thomas Mardal: HT – 74.78m🥇#GoGators 🐊 | #UFTF2021 | @m97_thomas pic.twitter.com/TxZ8k5O5a9— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) May 13, 2021

His winning mark improved the previous facility record of 65.94m set by Austin Riddle in April 2019.

The University of Florida senior also threw 73.74m in the fourth round and hand a mark of 74.29m in the final round to close out the competition with a very good series and earned his second-career SEC outdoor championships title.

Mardal leads the nation with a personal-record mark of 76.18m and he will be aiming to carry over that form into the Regional and National championships.

Finishing second to Mardal on Thursday was Jake Norris of LSU who did 69.84m in the first round, while Alabama’s Kieran McKeag won the bronze medal with a throw of 69.12m.

LSU finished the men’s hammer throw with 13 points after Jon Nerdal picked up fourth place for the Tigers.