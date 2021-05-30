Follow Pure Summer Invitational in Clermont live results

Follow live results and updates from the Pure Summer Invitational meet, being held at the National Training Center in Clermont, Florida, on Sunday, May 30. The meeting has been assembled to give several athletes another opportunity to make the Olympic Games qualifying standards ahead of a busy month of national trials in a few weeks’ time.

Among the top male athletes down to compete in Clermont are world champion Noah Lyles of USA, along with Isiah Young, Tyson Gay, LaShawn Merritt, Josephus Lyles, as well as junior sprinter Jaylen Slade, Canadian Jerome Blake and Jamaicans Jelani Walker and Nickel Ashmeade.

On the women’s side, veterans Tianna Bartoletta, Barbara Pierre and Kortnei Johnson of USA, along with Trinidadian Kelly ann Baptiste, Khalifa St. Fort and Semoy Hackett will all lineup in the women’s 100m dash.

Kaylin Whitney will lineup in the women’s 400m, with Candace Hill, Jamaica’s Jonielle Smith, and Margaret Barrie all slated to race in the 200m.

The men’s 400m will see Merritt and Tony McQuay of USA, Machel Cedenio of Trinidad and Tobago and Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith all facing off in heat one. Alonzo Russell from The Bahamas headline the list of starters in heat two.

The Pure Summer Invitational meet will also see athletes competing in the women’s and men’s 400m hurdles, the men’s 110m hurdles, the women’s 100m hurdles as well as the women’s and men’s 800m.