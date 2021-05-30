Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Follow Pure Summer Invitational in Clermont live results
Advertisement

Main News

Young runs 9.89s, beats Lyles at Pure Summer Invitational in Clermont

Main News

2021 Chula Vista Field Festival results and report

Main News

World-leading senior and junior marks in the past few days: May 30

Main News

How to watch, follow 2021 Chula Vista Field Festival

Main News

Follow Pure Summer Invitational in Clermont live results

Live results from the Pure Summer Invitational sprint and hurdles meet at the National Training Center in Clermont, Florida, on Sunday, May 30.

Published

Follow live results and updates from the Pure Summer Invitational meet, being held at the National Training Center in Clermont, Florida, on Sunday, May 30. The meeting has been assembled to give several athletes another opportunity to make the Olympic Games qualifying standards ahead of a busy month of national trials in a few weeks’ time.

Among the top male athletes down to compete in Clermont are world champion Noah Lyles of USA, along with Isiah Young, Tyson Gay, LaShawn Merritt, Josephus Lyles, as well as junior sprinter Jaylen Slade, Canadian Jerome Blake and Jamaicans Jelani Walker and Nickel Ashmeade.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Follow Live Results Here

On the women’s side, veterans Tianna Bartoletta, Barbara Pierre and Kortnei Johnson of USA, along with Trinidadian Kelly ann Baptiste, Khalifa St. Fort and Semoy Hackett will all lineup in the women’s 100m dash.

Kaylin Whitney will lineup in the women’s 400m, with Candace Hill, Jamaica’s Jonielle Smith, and Margaret Barrie all slated to race in the 200m.

The men’s 400m will see Merritt and Tony McQuay of USA, Machel Cedenio of Trinidad and Tobago and Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith all facing off in heat one. Alonzo Russell from The Bahamas headline the list of starters in heat two.

The Pure Summer Invitational meet will also see athletes competing in the women’s and men’s 400m hurdles, the men’s 110m hurdles, the women’s 100m hurdles as well as the women’s and men’s 800m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Isiah_Young_USA_men_100m_Boston Isiah_Young_USA_men_100m_Boston

Main News

Young runs 9.89s, beats Lyles at Pure Summer Invitational in Clermont

Isiah Young ran a personal best of 9.89 and handed Noah Lyles back-to-back 100m defeats at the Pure Summer Invitational in Clermont, on May...

1 hour ago
Watch_live_stream_2021_British_Milers_Club_Grand_Prix Watch_live_stream_2021_British_Milers_Club_Grand_Prix

Just In

How to watch, follow 2021 British milers’ club grand prix

Watch and follow live streaming, results, and other updates of the 2021 British Milers' Club Grand Prix on Saturday (May 29). The details are...

2 days ago
2021_NCAA_West_Regional_track_and_field 2021_NCAA_West_Regional_track_and_field

Main News

Day 4: 2021 NCAA West Regional schedule, watch live stream

The men's events at the 2021 NCAA West Regional Preliminary will start at 11:30 am, while the women's event will conclude on the day...

2 days ago
Johnnie-Blockburger-Jim-Click-Shootout-2021 Johnnie-Blockburger-Jim-Click-Shootout-2021

Main News

2021 NCAA West Preliminary day 3 schedule, how to watch live

The 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Round championship will continue on Friday with men's competition and here is how you can watch and follow live!

3 days ago