Follow the 2021 Shocker Open Live

The Wichita State track and field teams programs will host the 2021 Shocker Open meeting inside of Cessna Stadium on Friday and you can follow the live results and other updates. The meeting will see the teams honoring their seniors who have served the programs well over the last four and five seasons.
On Friday, Wichita State plans to honor 20 seniors who have seen “everything from a change of conference” to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The final roster spots for the conference team are also being decided and athletes get one final chance to state their claim to make the limited roster, according to the school’s website.
Coach Speaks Ahead of 2021 Shocker Open
“There’s three goals. We have 20 seniors that we’re going to honor. It’s special for them. A lot of these seniors are seniors that have hung around for an extra year waiting for their last meets,” said Assistant Director of Track and Field and Cross Country John Wise. “It’s the last meet for them in Cessna Stadium. They’ve been competing here for a long, long time, especially if you’re from Kansas. It’s a special place for them and to be able to have a meet and do that is nice.
“Athletes that are definitely on our conference team are either going to get in one final tune-up or take the week off to rest and get ready for the conference meet. There are several others competing for the last few spots. We have spots on the men’s and women’s teams that are not decided. The results on Friday are meaningful in that regard. One more positive effort will help them and their chances. Obviously, we want to stay healthy.”
As for the 2021 Shocker Open meeting, fans can follow the live results online, while updates will be on the Wichita State official Twitter accounts @GoShockersTFXC with other updates on Facebook and GoShockers.com. In terms of the supporters’ attendance, fans will be welcomed to attend the meet in Cessna Stadium’s East stands, while admission is free.
The Shocker Open will begin at 1:30 p.m. / 2:30 pm ET with a handful of field events, while the action on the track is slated to start at 5:10 p.m6. / 6: 10 p.m. ET. A senior recognition will precede the running events. That recognition is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.