How To Follow 2021 USC-UCLA Dual Meet LIVE!

The USC and UCLA track and field programs will battle in their annual head-to-head meeting on Sunday, May 2 and you can follow all the live results online and on any device. The 2021 USC-UCLA Dual Meet which will be held at Drake Stadium in Westwood, Calif., will see the No. 5-ranked USC women’s team and the No. 5-ranked Trojan men’s teams continuing their preparations for the busy postseason. UCLA women are ranked No. 13.

Follow 2021 USC-UCLA Dual Meet

The action on Sunday will begin with field events – starting with the men’s hammer throw at 10:00 a.m. (PT.) 1:00 p.m. ET with the first running event, the women’s 3000m steeplechase, get going at Noon (PT.) or 3:00 p.m. ET. The dual meet is set to conclude with the 4x400m relay competitions which start at 2:30 p.m. PT. The head-to-head battle between the highly motivated Bruins and Trojans will resume after the event was forced to pause last year because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday’s event will see the USC men’s team looking to build on its 44-42 lead all-time in the Dual Meet, while UCLA women will take a 22-14 lead over the Trojans in the dual meet overall record. Entering this weekend’s meeting the USC women’s program has won the last six Dual Meets against UCLA and 11 of the last 12 overall.

Among the featured events at the meet will be the men’s and women’s short sprint events, two categories which USC has dominated in recent years. The Trojans have won the women’s 100m dash in 17 of the last 18 Dual Meets and the men have won 16 of the past 17 100m and 200m dashes at the Dual Meet. USC women have also won the last 15 titles in the 4x100m relays.

Some of the top athletes to keep a close eye on in the USC rosters will be Anna Cockrell, Bailey Lear, Kaelin Roberts, Kyra Constantine, and Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry on the women’s side, while graduate transfer Jordan Scott, Cameron Samuel, and Isaiah Jewett will lead the way on the men’s side.

Shae Anderson, Harrison Schrage, and Meleni Rodney are expected to lead the way for the Bruins women, with the likes of Ismail Turner, Myles Misener-Daley, Cameron Reynolds, Chase Wells, Kenroy Higgins II, and Peter Herold leading the UCLA men’s squad.