Follow Wisconsin B1G Invitational LIVE!

MADISON, Wis. — Follow live results from the Wisconsin B1G Invitational at the McClimon Outdoor Track in Madison on Saturday, May 8. Complete schedule and live results will be available for the meeting for fans looking to follow their teams this weekend. Heat Sheets | Live Results

Saturday’s competition will begin at Noon ET with the men’s hammer throw, men’s triple jump, and women’s shot put. At 12:30 pm the women’s javelin throw will get going, while the women’s hammer throw, men’s shot put and the women’s and men’s high jump contests will start at 1:00 pm.

Live action on the track will start at 2:30 pm with the women’s 100m hurdles, with the men’s 110m hurdles slated for 2:37 pm. Fans can follow the meet on Twitter and Instagram (@BadgerTrackXC).

Other running events include the men’s 400m, women’s 3000m and 1500 runs, the men’s and women’s 800m, as well as the men’s 400m hurdles and men’s 200m.

Host school University of Wisconsin will share the track and the field event areas with Northwestern, Minnesota and Iowa.

Wisconsin B1G Invitational Schedule

Saturday, May 8, 2021

All throwing event weigh-ins will be at competition site.

FIELD EVENTS – Top 9 to Advance to Finals

12 pm M Hammer @ UW Throws Facility

W Shot @ UW Throws Facility

M Triple Jump – Outside Runway

12:30 pm W Javelin @McClimon Track

1 pm W Hammer @ UW Throws Facility

M Shot Put @ UW Throws Facility

M High Jump

W High Jump to follow

2 pm M Discus (Location TBD based on wind)

W Pole Vault

M Pole Vault to follow

3 pm W Discus (Location TBD based on wind)

RUNNING EVENTS

2 pm Wisconsin Senior Athlete Introductions

2:27 pm National Anthem

2:30 pm W 100m Hurdles Finals

2:37 pm M 110m Hurdles Finals

2:45 pm M 400m Dash

2:48 pm W 3000m Run

3 pm W 1500 Run

3:06 pm M 800m Run

3:12 pm M 400m Hurdles

3:15 pm M 200m

3:18 pm W 800m Run