Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Gatlin takes on Japan’s best at Ready Steady Tokyo meeting: watch live

Four-time world champion Justin Gatlin will take on Japan’s best sprinters in the 100 meters at the Ready Steady Tokyo meeting, which is part of the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series, in the Japanese capital on Sunday (9).

Published

Four-time world champion Justin Gatlin will take on Japan’s best sprinters in the 100 meters at the Ready Steady Tokyo meeting, which is part of the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series, in the Japanese capital on Sunday (9).

Gatlin, the 2017 World Championships gold medalist, will be making his first appearance outside of the United State since 2019 and he will be hoping to use Sunday’s meeting to experience what the atmosphere could be like at this summer’s Olympic Games. So in a sense, this event is being used as the official test meet for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ways To Watch And Follow Ready Steady Tokyo Meet

Gatlin will race in heat one of the men’s 100m where he is listed to take on one of two Japanese sub-10-second sprinters in Yuki Koike. – Timetable, start lists and results

The American who owns a personal best of 9.74 seconds from 2015, enters the Ready Steady Tokyo meeting with a season-best 9.98 secs, done twice last month in Florida at the Miramar Invitational on April 10 and repeated in Gainesville at the 2021 Tom Jones Invitational on April 17.

Meanwhile, Koike’s best in his career is 9.98s, done in London in 2019, with his season’s best sitting at 10.26s. The 25-year-old has posted 10.04s in Izumo this year, but that time was assisted by a +4.0 m/s tailwind.

Another top Japanese sprinter, Yoshihide Kiryu will race in heat two of the event.

Kiryu, a two-time world championships 4x100m relay bronze medalist and Olympic silver medalist in the same event, holds a 100m personal best of 9.98 secs done in 2017, but has only clocked 10.30s so far this season. The 25-year-old will be seeking to improve on that season-best at Japan’s National Stadium.

World U20 champion Lalu Muhammad Zohri will also lineup in the field.

Events To Follow At Ready Steady Tokyo MeetingTimetable, start lists and results

The meeting will provide competition from 20 disciplines, including the women’s 1500m, 5000m, 100m hurdles, 3000m steeplechase long jump and javelin, as well as the men’s 100m, 200m, 400m, 5000m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 3000m steeplechase, high jump, pole vault, long jump and javelin.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

World-Track Polls

Predicted most outstanding college athletes this outdoor season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

More News

2021_Wisconsin_B1G_Invitational_live_results

Just In

Follow Wisconsin B1G Invitational LIVE!

Follow live results from the Wisconsin B1G Invitational at the McClimon Outdoor Track in Madison on Saturday, May 8.

20 hours ago

You May Also Like

News Brief

Kenya's Kitwara wins Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — Sammy Kitwara of Kenya won the 40th Peachtree Road Race with a time of 27:21 in his debut in the annual 6.2-mile...

July 4, 2009

External news

Steve Mullings awaits 200m challenge in Berlin

Former national 200m champion Steve Mullings was so confident he would make the team to the 12th IAAF World Championships in Berlin, Germany, he...

July 3, 2009

Digital Results

Central American and Caribbean (CAC) RESULTS

Complete results from the Central American and Caribbean Athletics Championships (CAC) in at Havana’s Estadio Panamericano.

July 6, 2009

Standard

IAAF World Youth Championships

The page will show you the qualifying standards for the 6th IAAF World Youth Championships in Bressanone, ITA from 8/12 July 2009. The championships...

May 16, 2008