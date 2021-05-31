Holloway, McLeod headline hurdles field at Duval American Track League

Olympic champion Omar McLeod and world champion Grant Holloway headline the men’s 110m hurdles field at Monday’s Duval County Challenge. The meeting, which will take place at the University of North Florida’s Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, is a part of the American Track League 2021 series.

Holloway Looking For Fast Time At American Track League

Holloway, the current world leader with a time of 13.07 seconds, will race in heat two of the event, while McLeod, who has the third quickest time over the event in 2021, at 13.11s, will start in heat one. Both hurdlers will be expected to progress to the final at 9:57 pm ET.

Entering Monday night’s Duval County Challenge, Holloway, the 2019 world champion in Doha, is coming off a winning performance at the 2021 Boston Games on May 23.

When he lines up in section two, the 23-year-old former Florida Gators star will take on fellow countryman and rival Daniel Roberts, the American champion. Roberts has so far clocked 13.30s this season.

Exciting young Jamaican hurdler Orlando Bennett comes into the featured clash with a seasonal best of 13.32s, with American Isaiah Moore, Ruebin Walters of Trinidad and Tobago and Andrew Riley of Jamaica will also start in heat two.

McLeod Ready To Show His Progress

Omar McLeod in action in the men’s 110m hurdles at the Jamaica Olympic Trials

McLeod, who is hoping to defend his Olympic title in Tokyo, later this summer, will continue his title defense preparations in Jacksonville. The 27-year-old Jamaican posted a confidence-boosting performance at “The Track Meet” in California, earlier this month and the Rio 2016 gold medalist admits that he’s happy with his current progress and is ready to have fun again.

Lining up against McLeod in heat one on Monday night is American Devon Allen, who was fifth at Rio 2016 and seventh at the World Championships in 2019.

The American comes in with a season’s best time of 13.26s. Also starting in the heat are Michael Dickson, Aaron Mallet, and Nicholis Anderson of the USA, and Wellington Zaza of Liberia.