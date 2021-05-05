How You Can Follow 2021 SWAC Outdoor Championships

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas- The Alabama State women’s and men’s Track and Field teams will seek to defend their respective titles when they compete at the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference – SWAC Outdoor Championships crowns this week. You can follow all the live results and updates from the three-day meeting, which runs from Thursday, May 6 – Saturday, May 8, and will be hosted by Prairie View A&M University. Follow Live Results

2021 SWAC Outdoor Championships Title Hunters

After missing the chance to compete at last season’s championships, following the cancelation of the meeting because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Hornets will be aiming to retain their titles this weekend.

On the women’s side, Alabama State goes in search of its 11th consecutive SWAC Outdoor Track and Field title after dominating the field two years ago en route to winning a 10th league crown in succession with 177.5 total points.

The defending champions are expected to be strong again this season, especially in the sprints.

Meanwhile, the Alabama State men will be seeking to win back-to-back titles after landing the 2019 championship in thrilling fashion. The victory in 2019 handed head coach Ritchie Beene his first men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship, while the team was winning the SWAC Outdoor Championships for the first time since 2004.

The Hornets took the men’s victory with 176.5 total points after using the pole vault and 5000m competitions to separate themselves from Jackson State, which finished on 169.5 points for second place.

The SWAC indoor championships was won by Alabama State men who were winning their fifth consecutive league indoor team crown. Prairie View took second place with third going to Texas Southern, with Arkansas-Pine Bluff (fourth), and Jackson State rounding out the top 5.

However, the Lady Hornets had to settle for second place in the women’s indoor team title race behind Prairie View which will be aiming to repeat the same display at the outdoor meeting. Arkansas-Pine Bluff finished third at the indoor championships.

Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Thursday, May 6 – Saturday, May 8, 2021

Hosted by Prairie View A&M University

Prairie View, Texas.

Follow Live Results

2021 SWAC Outdoor Championships Schedule

Thursday, May 6

8:30 am Javelin – Men Trials and Finals

8:30 am 10,000 Meters Women – Finals

9:30 am 10,000 Meters Men – Finals

10:30 am Decathlon Day 1

(100 Meters, Long Jump, Shot Put, High Jump, 400 Meters)

11:00 am Heptathlon Day 1

(100 Meter Hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put, 200 Meters)

12:30 pm Hammer Throw – Women Trials and Finals

2:30 pm Hammer Throw – Men Trials and Finals

Friday, May 7

Start Event

8:00 am Decathlon Day 2

(110-Meter Hurdles, Discus, Pole Vault, Javelin, 1,500 Meter Run)

8:30 am Heptathlon Day 2

(Long Jump, Javelin, 800-meter run)

12:00 pm Shot Put – Women Trials and Finals

Long Jump – Women Trials and Finals

1:15 pm 1500 Meter Run – Women Trials

1:45 pm 1500 Meter Run – Men Trials

2:30 pm Long Jump – Men Trials and Finals

Shot Put – Men Trials and Finals

Javelin – Women Trials and Finals

2:00 pm 100 Meter Hurdles – Women Trials

2:15 pm 110 Meter Hurdles – Men Trials

2:30 pm 400 Meter Dash – Women Trials

2:45 pm 400 Meter Dash – Men Trials

3:00 pm 100 Meter Dash – Women Trials

3:15 pm 100 Meter Dash – Men Trials

3:30 pm 800 Meter Run – Women Trials

3:45 pm 800 Meter Run – Men Trials

4:05 pm 400 Meter Hurdles – Women Trials

4:20 pm 400 Meter Hurdles – Men Trials

4:35 pm 200 Meter Dash – Women Trials

4:55 pm 200 Meter Dash – Men Trials

5:15 pm 3000 Meter Steeplechase –Women Finals

5:30 pm 3000 Meter Steeplechase – Men Finals

Saturday, May 8

Event

9:00 am Discus – Women Trials and Finals

Triple Jump – Women Trials and Finals

High Jump – Men Trials and Finals

11:00 am Pole Vault – Women Trials and Finals

Discus – Men Trials and Finals

Triple Jump – Men Trials and Finals

High Jump – Women Trials and Finals

1:30 pm Pole Vault – Men Trials and Finals

Running Events

1:00 pm 400 Meter Relay – Women Finals

1:10 pm 400 Meter Relay – Men Finals

1:20 pm 1,500 Meter Run – Women Finals

1:30 pm 1,500 Meter Run – Men Finals

1:40 pm 100 Meter Hurdles –Women Finals

1:50 pm 110 Meter Hurdles – Men Finals

2:00 pm 400 Meter Dash – Women Finals

2:05 pm 400 Meter Dash – Men Finals

2:10 pm 100 Meter Dash – Women Finals

2:15 pm 100 Meter Dash – Men Finals

2:20 pm 800 Meter Run – Women Finals

2:25 pm 800 Meter Run – Men Finals

2:30 pm 400 Meter Hurdles – Women Finals

2:40 pm 400 Meter Hurdles Men Finals

2:45 pm 200 Meter Dash – Women Finals

2:50 pm 200 Meter Dash – Men Finals

2:55 pm 5000 Meter Run – Women Finals

3:15 pm 5000 Meter Run – Men Finals

3:50 pm 4×400 Meter Relay – Women Finals

4:00 pm 4×400 Meter Relay – Men Finals