How SEC track and field athletes rank outdoors in 2021

The SEC is regarded as the best conference in the country and so I wanted to share with you how these athletes were matching up with the rest of the competitors across the country. The below list will outline the top three performers for each event in SEC outdoor meetings, taken from the 2021 NCAA top list.

The compiled list includes the athletes along with their best performances this season in any conditions and the position at which they are ranked overall in the SEC outdoor campaign for 2021.

When Is The DII Outdoor Championships And How To Watch Live

SEC athletes own 10 of the No. 1 performances overall on the men’s in the outdoor season, as well as 10 of the top-ranked performances in the country on the women’s side. Terrance Laird, Noah Williams, and JuVaughn Harrison of LSU are among the leading performers on the men’s side.

Athing Mu, the freshman sensation from Texas A&M, Mercy Chelangat of Alabama, and Tyra Gittens of Texas A&M is among the highlighted performers on the women’s side.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

SEC OUTDOORS BEST PERFORMERS

100 Meters (Men)

1 Laird, Terrance JR-3 LSU 9.80 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 3.2

4 Boling, Matthew FR-1 Georgia 9.97 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 3.2

6 Vanover, Dedrick JR-3 Florida 10.03 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 3.2

200 Meters (Men)

1 Laird, Terrance JR-3 LSU 19.81 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021 0.8

3 Fahnbulleh, Joseph FR-1 Florida 20.05 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 1.7

4 Boling, Matthew FR-1 Georgia 20.06 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 1.7

400 Meters (Men)

1 Williams, Noah SO-2 LSU 44.30 LSU Alumni Gold Apr 23, 2021

2 Deadmon, Bryce SR-4 Texas A&M 44.50 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

5 Godwin, Elija SO-2 Georgia 44.61 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

800 Meters (Men)

3 Miller, Brandon FR-1 Texas A&M 1:45.95 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

13 Kipsang, Eliud FR-1 Alabama 1:46.99 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

14 Suliman, Waleed JR-3 Ole Miss 1:47.00 2021 Maroon and White Invite Apr 30, 2021

1500 Meters (Men)

3 Kipsang, Eliud FR-1 Alabama 3:36.00 Crimson Tide Invitational Apr 8, 2021

5 Suliman, Waleed JR-3 Ole Miss 3:36.53 Joe Walker Invitational Apr 9, 2021

8 Garcia Romo, Mario SO-2 Ole Miss 3:37.17 Joe Walker Invitational Apr 9, 2021

5000 Meters (Men)

19 Meade, Luke JR-3 Arkansas 13:34.70 Hayward Premiere Apr 2, 2021

22 Kemboi, Amon JR-3 Arkansas 13:35.22 John McDonnell Invitational Apr 23, 2021

31 Kipsang, Eliud FR-1 Alabama 13:39.67 John McDonnell Invitational Apr 23, 2021

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

10,000 Meters (Men)

10 Kiprop, Vincent SR-4 Alabama 28:23.60 Raleigh Relays Mar 25, 2021

27 Young, Matt JR-3 Arkansas 28:41.94 Hayward Premiere Apr 2, 2021

30 Cheboson, Emmanuel JR-3 Arkansas 28:43.91 Hayward Premiere Apr 2, 2021

3000 Steeplechase (Men)

43 Kiprop, Vincent SR-4 Alabama 8:47.18 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

61 Crigger, Alex JR-3 Tennessee 8:51.08 Virginia Challenge Apr 16, 2021

86 Cheboson, Emmanuel JR-3 Arkansas 8:55.11 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

110 Hurdles (Men)

1 Dunning, Robert SR-4 Alabama 13.15 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 2.7

2 Thomas, Damion JR-3 LSU 13.22 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021 1.3

4 Edwards Jr., Eric SO-2 LSU 13.27 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 2.7

400 Hurdles (Men)

1 Mpoke, Moitalel JR-3 Texas A&M 48.89 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

2 Burrell, Sean FR-1 LSU 48.92 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

7 Metivier, Malik SR-4 Auburn 49.58 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

High Jump (Men)

1 Harrison, JuVaughn JR-3 LSU 2.36m 7′ 8.75″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

2 Sullivan, Darryl SR-4 Tennessee 2.33m 7′ 7.75″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

10 Brown, Clayton SR-4 Florida 2.24m 7′ 4.25″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

Long Jump (Men)

1 Harrison, JuVaughn JR-3 LSU 8.44m 27′ 8.25″ LSU Alumni Gold Apr 23, 2021 0.8

3 McLeod, Carey JR-3 Tennessee 8.34m 27′ 4.5″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 1.5

5 Grey, Rayvon SR-4 LSU 8.12m 26′ 7.75″ Crimson Tide Invitational Apr 8, 2021 4.0

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Triple Jump (Men)

4 Perinchief, Jah-Nhai SR-4 Tennessee 16.89m 55′ 5″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 2.5

6 Brown, Clayton SR-4 Florida 16.57m 54′ 4.5″ FSU Relays Mar 25, 2021 2.3

7 Edwards, Christian JR-3 Alabama 16.51m 54′ 2″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 3.7

Pole Vault (Men)

4 Daniel, Keaton FR-1 Kentucky 5.70m 18′ 8.25″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

11 Lipe, Ryan JR-3 Alabama 5.60m 18′ 4.5″ Crimson Tide Invitational Apr 8, 2021

20 Clarke, Sean SR-4 Texas A&M 5.41m 17′ 9″ Texas A&M Team Invitational Apr 9, 2021

Shot Put (Men)

6 Odugbesan, Isaac JR-3 Alabama 20.22m 66′ 4.25″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

10 Tharaldsen, Jonathan SR-4 Georgia 19.99m 65′ 7″ FSU Relays Mar 25, 2021

15 West, Jordan SO-2 Tennessee 19.85m 65′ 1.5″ Tennessee Relays Apr 8, 2021

Discus (Men)

3 Weber, Mitchell FR-1 Missouri 60.99m 200′ 1″ Mizzou Spring Opener Mar 19, 2021

8 Lenford Jr., Charles SR-4 Kentucky 59.58m 195′ 6″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

28 Sobota, Josh SO-2 Kentucky 57.55m 188′ 10″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

Hammer (Men)

1 Mardal, Thomas SR-4 Florida 76.18m 249′ 11″ UF Tom Jones Invitational Apr 16, 2021

6 Norris, Jake JR-3 LSU 72.31m 237′ 3″ LSU Battle on the Bayou Apr 3, 2021

9 Nerdal, Jon SR-4 LSU 70.92m 232′ 8″ LSU Battle on the Bayou Apr 3, 2021

Javelin (Men)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1 Jonsson, DJ FR-1 Miss State 78.66m 258′ 1″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

2 Gudmundsson, Sindri SR-4 Miss State 77.77m 255′ 2″ 2021 Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays Mar 26, 2021

9 Horsford, Tyriq SO-2 Miss State 74.77m 245′ 4″ 2021 Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays Mar 26, 2021

Decathlon (Men)

1 Tilga, Karel SO-2 Georgia 8484 Spec Towns Invitational Apr 9, 2021

3 Garland, Kyle FR-1 Georgia 8196 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

5 Ballengee, Markus JR-3 Arkansas 7895 John McDonnell Invitational Apr 23, 2021

WOMEN’S LIST

100 Meters (Women)

1 Clark, Tamara JR-3 Alabama 10.87 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 2.7

2 Mason, Symone JR-3 LSU 11.02 LSU Alumni Gold Apr 23, 2021 0.7

5 McCoy, Maia SR-4 Tennessee 11.08 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 2.7

200 Meters (Women)

1 Ofili, Favour FR-1 LSU 22.30 LSU Boots Garland Invitational Apr 17, 2021 2.6

3 Clark, Tamara JR-3 Alabama 22.50 Pepsi Florida Relays Apr 2, 2021 2.0

9 Steiner, Abby SO-2 Kentucky 22.79 UF Tom Jones Invitational Apr 16, 2021 0.4

400 Meters (Women)

1 Mu, Athing FR-1 Texas A&M 49.84 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

2 McDonald, Natassha SR-4 Alabama 50.91 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

6 Wilson, Tiana SO-2 Arkansas 51.21 LSU Invitational May 1, 2021

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

800 Meters (Women)

1 Mu, Athing FR-1 Texas A&M 1:57.73 Michael Johnson Invitational Apr 16, 2021

6 Tanner, Amber SR-4 Georgia 2:01.36 UF Tom Jones Invitational Apr 16, 2021

7 Wilkinson, Gabrielle SO-2 Florida 2:01.45 UF Tom Jones Invitational Apr 16, 2021

1500 Meters (Women)

2 Gear, Krissy JR-3 Arkansas 4:09.00 West Coast Relays Apr 30, 2021

11 Thomson, Kennedy JR-3 Arkansas 4:12.38 UF Tom Jones Invitational Apr 16, 2021

14 Tyynismaa, Amaris FR-1 Alabama 4:12.72 Crimson Tide Invitational Apr 8, 2021

5000 Meters (Women)

3 Chelangat, Mercy SO-2 Alabama 15:17.79 John McDonnell Invitational Apr 23, 2021

9 Tyynismaa, Amaris FR-1 Alabama 15:33.52 John McDonnell Invitational Apr 23, 2021

23 Izzo, Katie JR-3 Arkansas 15:41.33 West Coast Relays Apr 30, 2021

10,000 Meters (Women)

1 Chelangat, Mercy SO-2 Alabama 32:13.13 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

22 Izzo, Katie JR-3 Arkansas 33:17.52 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

43 Ozanne-Jaques, Clio JR-3 Ole Miss 33:44.78 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

3000 Steeplechase (Women)

3 Kimeli, Joyce JR-3 Auburn 9:37.97 War Eagle Invitational 2021 Apr 16, 2021

4 Gear, Krissy JR-3 Arkansas 9:38.62 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

23 Hanle, Leah SR-4 Alabama 9:55.26 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

100 Hurdles (Women)

1 Marshall, Tonea SR-4 LSU 12.52 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 1.6

4 Stark, Grace JR-3 Florida 12.74 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 3.6

7 Freeman, Daszay FR-1 Arkansas 12.81 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 3.6

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

400 Hurdles (Women)

4 Humphrey, Brittley SR-4 LSU 56.14 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

5 Young, Milan JR-3 LSU 56.54 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

7 Woodward, Jurnee JR-3 LSU 56.64 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021

High Jump (Women)

1 Gittens, Tyra JR-3 Texas A&M 1.95m 6′ 4.75″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

2 Glenn, Rachel FR-1 South Carolina 1.91m 6′ 3.25″ North Florida Invite Apr 29, 2021

3 O’Donoghue, Abigail JR-3 LSU 1.89m 6′ 2.25″ LSU Invitational May 1, 2021

Long Jump (Women)

2 Gittens, Tyra JR-3 Texas A&M 6.96m 22′ 10″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 2.0

3 Moore, Jasmine FR-1 Georgia 6.83m 22′ 5″ Spec Towns Invitational Apr 9, 2021 0.4

4 Acquah, Deborah JR-3 Texas A&M 6.81m 22′ 4.25″ LSU Alumni Gold Apr 23, 2021 1.6

Triple Jump (Women)

2 Moore, Jasmine FR-1 Georgia 14.39m 47′ 2.5″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 0.8

4 Acquah, Deborah JR-3 Texas A&M 14.13m 46′ 4.25″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 1.7

5 Hooper, Natricia JR-3 Florida 13.92m 45′ 8″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021 1.9

Pole Vault (Women)

1 Campbell, Nastassja SO-2 Arkansas 4.54m 14′ 10.75″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

2 Gunnarsson, Lisa JR-3 LSU 4.50m 14′ 9″ 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021

3 Smith, Kayla SR-4 Georgia 4.49m 14′ 8.75″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

Shot Put (Women)

3 Maines, Latavia JR-3 Tennessee 18.71m 61′ 4.75″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

13 Davis, Jalani FR-1 Ole Miss 17.52m 57′ 5.75″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

19 Dunbar, Nickolette SR-4 Alabama 17.22m 56′ 6″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Discus (Women)

36 Gorum, Taylor JR-3 Alabama 54.92m 180′ 2″ Crimson Tide Invitational Apr 8, 2021

42 Britt, Tedreauna SO-2 Ole Miss 54.51m 178′ 10″ Ole Miss Classic Mar 26, 2021

60 Hart, Amber JR-3 LSU 52.62m 172′ 8″ LSU Battle on the Bayou Apr 3, 2021

Hammer (Women)

9 Robbins, Emma FR-1 LSU 67.17m 220′ 4″ SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

15 Mitchell, Jasmine FR-1 Ole Miss 66.37m 217′ 9″ Joe Walker Invitational Apr 9, 2021

16 Taiwo, Shey JR-3 Ole Miss 66.35m 217′ 8″ UF Tom Jones Invitational Apr 16, 2021

Javelin (Women)

1 Obst, Marie-Therese SR-4 Georgia 61.37m 201′ 4″ Spec Towns Invitational Apr 9, 2021

2 Carter, Kylee SR-4 Auburn 60.69m 199′ 1″ LSU Alumni Gold Apr 23, 2021

5 Ciccolini, Skylar FR-1 Missouri 56.08m 184′ 0″ Rock Chalk Classic Apr 30, 2021

Heptathlon (Women)

1 Gittens, Tyra JR-3 Texas A&M 6418 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021

2 Hall, Anna FR-1 Georgia 6200 Spec Towns Invitational Apr 9, 2021

5 Reynolds, Asya SR-4 Georgia 5922 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships May 13, 2021