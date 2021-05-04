How To Follow 2021 MAC Outdoor Championships

Do you want to follow live results and other updates from the 2021 MAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which will take place in Oxford, Ohio, and hosted by Miami University (OH) from Friday, May 7 to Saturday, May 8? Well, you’re in luck, live results from the meeting will be available through FinishTiming and other updates are obtainable through the conference social media platforms.

Field Events Dominate Day 1 Schedule

Friday’s first day has been dedicated mostly to the field events, with the men’s 10,000 at 9:00 am ET and the women’s race at 9:40 am being two of only four contests taking place on the track on Day 1. The other two track races slated for Friday are the men’s and women’s steeplechase events at 6:10 pm and 6:25 pm. FOLLOW ALL THE LIVE RESULTS

Meanwhile, the women’s Hammer Throw on Friday will begin at 10:30 am ET, while the women’s and men’s multi-events are also scheduled for the opening day of the competition. The women’s Heptathlon will start at 12:30 pm ET, while the men’s Decathlon will get going at 12:50 pm ET.

In the meantime, Saturday’s Day 2 competition will get going at 9:30 am with the men’s Hammer Throw, while the Heptathlon and Decathlon will join the schedule at 10:00 am.

Running events will begin with the men’s 4×100 Relay at 1:30 pm, followed by the women’s race. At 2:00, the men’s 1500m event will get underway with the women’s category listed to start at 2:15.

Elsewhere on the schedule, the 400m races will start at 3:00 pm, the 100m events are slated for 3:20 pm, while the 800m, 400m Hurdles, and 200m events are also down for Saturday’s second day.



The 2021 MAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships will conclude with the 4x400m races, with the men’s events slated for 5:35 pm and the women closing out the championships at 5:45 pm.

2021 MAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships

May 7-8, 2021 | Oxford, Ohio | Hosted by Miami University

2021 Mid American Conference Championships

Friday, May 7th



Women’s Heptathlon

100 Hurdles – 12:30 PM

High Jump – 1:15 PM

Shot Put – 3:45 PM

200m – 5:40 PM

Men’s Decathlon

100m – 12:50 PM

Long Jump – 1:30 PM

Shot Put – 2:30 PM

High Jump – 4:00 PM

400m – 6:00 PM

– Women’s Hammer – 10:30 AM

– Men’s Shot Put – 12:30 PM

– Pole Vault – 1:00 PM

– Women’s Javelin – 2:00 PM

– Men’s Long Jump – 3:00 PM

– Men’s Pole Vault – 4:00 PM

– Women’s Long Jump – 4:45 PM

– Men’s Discus – 4:45 PM

– Men’s 10,000 – 9:00 AM

– Women’s 10,000 – 9:40 AM

– Men’s Steeplechase – 6:10 PM

– Women’s Steeplechase – 6:25 PM

Saturday, May 8th

Women’s Heptathalon

Long Jump – 10:00 AM

Javelin – 11:45 AM

800m – 2:30 PM

Men’s Decathlon

110m – 10:30 AM

Discus – 11:15 AM

Pole Vault – 12:45 PM

Javelin – 3:30 PM

1500m – 5:25 PM

– Men’s Hammer Throw – 9:30 AM

– Men’s High Jump – 11:30 AM

– Women’s Shot Put – 12:30 PM

– Men’s Triple Jump – 1:00 PM

– Men’s Javelin – 2:00 PM

– Women’s High Jump – 2:30 PM

– Women’s Triple Jump – 3:00 PM

– Women’s Discus Throw – 4:00 PM

– Men’s 4×100 Relay – 1:30 PM

– Women’s 4×100 Relay – 1:40 PM

– Men’s 1500m – 2:00 PM

– Women’s 1500m – 2:15 PM

– Women’s Heptathlon 800m – 2:30 PM

– Men’s 110m Hurdles – 2:40 PM

– Women’s 110m Hurdles – 2:50 PM

– Men’s 400m – 3:00 PM

– Women’s 400m – 3:10 PM

– Men’s 100m – 3:20 PM

– Women’s 100m – 3:30 PM

– Men’s 800m – 3:40 PM

– Women’s 800m – 3:50 PM

– Men’s 400m Hurdles – 4:00 PM

– Women’s 400m Hurdles – 4:10 PM

– Men’s 200m – 4:20 PM

– Women’s 200m – 4:30 PM

– Men’s 5000m – 4:40 PM

– Womens 5000m – 5:00 PM

– Men’s Decathlon 1500m – 5:25 PM

– Men’s 4x400m Relay – 5:35 PM

– Women’s 4x400m Relay – 5:45 PM