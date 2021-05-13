How to follow 2021 Sun Belt Outdoor Championships

Connect with us

Texas State and Arkansas State will seek to defend their 2019 team titles when they compete at the 2021 Sun Belt Outdoor Championships, hosted at the University of South Alabama.

Texas State and Arkansas State will seek to defend their 2019 team titles when they compete at the 2021 Sun Belt Outdoor Championships, hosted at the University of South Alabama. The three-day championships will take place at the Jaguar Track in Mobile, Ala, and you can watch a live video stream and follow live results from May 13-15.

Streaming service ESPN+ will provide the live video coverage, while fans who are unable to watch the live stream can still follow all the updates through the results page from Half-Mile Timing at Live Results: Live Track | Live Field | ESPN+ Coverage: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3

Making up the list of teams competing at the Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Little Rock, Louisiana, South Alabama, Texas State, Troy, ULM, and UT Arlington.

 “We are looking forward to hosting and competing at the Sun Belt Championships,” South Alabama head coach Paul Brueske said ahead of his program hosting the championships. “Our athletes are anxious to go!”

The 2021 Sun Belt Outdoor Championships will begin on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. with the decathlon, while the field events will start at noon with the women’s hammer throw. Running events will start at 7:10 p.m. with the women’s 1500m run, following by the men’s race.



2021 Sun Belt Outdoor Championships Schedule

Thursday, May 13
TimeEventPrelim/Final
9:00 AMDecathlonDay 1
9:30 AMHeptathlonDay 1
12:00 PMWomen’s HammerFinal
2:30 PMMen’s HammerFinal
3:00 PMWomen’s JavelinFinal
5:30 PMMen’s JavelinFinal
5:30 PMWomen’s Pole VaultFinal
7:10 PMWomen’s 1500-Meter RunPrelims
7:20 PMMen’s 1500-Meter RunPrelims
7:40 PMWomen’s 400-Meter HurdlesPrelims
7:55 PMMen’s 400-Meter HurdlesPrelims
8:10 PMWomen’s 200-Meter DashPrelims
8:15 PMMen’s 200-Meter DashPrelims
8:30 PMWomen’s 10,000 MetersFinal
9:15 PMMen’s 10,000 MetersFinal
Friday, May 14
TimeEventPrelim/Final
9:00 AMDecathlonDay 2
9:30 AMHeptathlonDay 2
12:30 PMWomen’s Long JumpFinal
2:00 PMWomen’s Shot PutFinal
2:00 PMWomen’s High JumpFinal
3:00 PMMen’s Long JumpFinal
5:00 PMMen’s Shot PutFinal
5:00 PMWomen’s 100-Meter HurdlesPrelims
5:15 PMMen’s 110-Meter HurdlesPrelims
5:30 PMWomen’s 400-Meter DashPrelims
5:45 PMMen’s 400-Meter DashPrelims
6:00 PMWomen’s 100-Meter DashPrelims
6:15 PMMen’s 100-Meter DashPrelims
6:30 PMWomen’s 800-Meter RunPrelims
6:45 PMMen’s 800-Meter RunPrelims
7:00 PMWomen’s 3k SteeplechaseFinal
7:25 PMMen’s 3k SteeplechaseFinal
Saturday, May 15
TimeEventPrelim/Final
11:30 AMMen’s Triple JumpFinal
12:00 PMMen’s DiscusFinal
12:00 PMMen’s Pole VaultFinal
2:00 PMWomen’s DiscusFinal
2:00 PMWomen’s Triple JumpFinal
2:00 PMMen’s High JumpFinal
4:00 PMWomen’s 4×100-Meter RelayFinal
4:05 PMMen’s 4×100-Meter RelayFinal
4:15 PMWomen’s 1500-Meter RunFinal
4:25 PMMen’s 1500-Meter RunFinal
4:40 PMWomen’s 100-Meter HurdlesFinal
4:45 PMMen’s 110-Meter HurdlesFinal
4:55 PMWomen’s 400-Meter DashFinal
5:00 PMMen’s 400-Meter DashFinal
5:10 PMWomen’s 100-Meter DashFinal
5:15 PMMen’s 100-Meter DashFinal
5:25 PMWomen’s 800-Meter RunFinal
5:30 PMMen’s 800-Meter RunFinal
5:40 PMWomen’s 400-Meter HurdlesFinal
5:45 PMMen’s 400-Meter HurdlesFinal
5:55 PMWomen’s 200-Meter DashFinal
6:00 PMMen’s 200-Meter DashFinal
6:10 PMWomen’s 5,000-Meter RunFinal
6:30 PMMen’s 5,000-Meter RunFinal
6:55 PMWomen’s 4×400-Meter RelayFinal
7:00 PMMen’s 4×400-Meter RelayFinal
7:30 PMAwards Presentation

