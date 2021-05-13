How to follow 2021 Sun Belt Outdoor Championships

Texas State and Arkansas State will seek to defend their 2019 team titles when they compete at the 2021 Sun Belt Outdoor Championships, hosted at the University of South Alabama. The three-day championships will take place at the Jaguar Track in Mobile, Ala, and you can watch a live video stream and follow live results from May 13-15.
Streaming service ESPN+ will provide the live video coverage, while fans who are unable to watch the live stream can still follow all the updates through the results page from Half-Mile Timing at Live Results: Live Track | Live Field | ESPN+ Coverage: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3
Making up the list of teams competing at the Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Little Rock, Louisiana, South Alabama, Texas State, Troy, ULM, and UT Arlington.
“We are looking forward to hosting and competing at the Sun Belt Championships,” South Alabama head coach Paul Brueske said ahead of his program hosting the championships. “Our athletes are anxious to go!”
The 2021 Sun Belt Outdoor Championships will begin on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. with the decathlon, while the field events will start at noon with the women’s hammer throw. Running events will start at 7:10 p.m. with the women’s 1500m run, following by the men’s race.
2021 Sun Belt Outdoor Championships Schedule
|Thursday, May 13
|Time
|Event
|Prelim/Final
|9:00 AM
|Decathlon
|Day 1
|9:30 AM
|Heptathlon
|Day 1
|12:00 PM
|Women’s Hammer
|Final
|2:30 PM
|Men’s Hammer
|Final
|3:00 PM
|Women’s Javelin
|Final
|5:30 PM
|Men’s Javelin
|Final
|5:30 PM
|Women’s Pole Vault
|Final
|7:10 PM
|Women’s 1500-Meter Run
|Prelims
|7:20 PM
|Men’s 1500-Meter Run
|Prelims
|7:40 PM
|Women’s 400-Meter Hurdles
|Prelims
|7:55 PM
|Men’s 400-Meter Hurdles
|Prelims
|8:10 PM
|Women’s 200-Meter Dash
|Prelims
|8:15 PM
|Men’s 200-Meter Dash
|Prelims
|8:30 PM
|Women’s 10,000 Meters
|Final
|9:15 PM
|Men’s 10,000 Meters
|Final
- Watch Live on ESPN+
- Live Stats
|Friday, May 14
|Time
|Event
|Prelim/Final
|9:00 AM
|Decathlon
|Day 2
|9:30 AM
|Heptathlon
|Day 2
|12:30 PM
|Women’s Long Jump
|Final
|2:00 PM
|Women’s Shot Put
|Final
|2:00 PM
|Women’s High Jump
|Final
|3:00 PM
|Men’s Long Jump
|Final
|5:00 PM
|Men’s Shot Put
|Final
|5:00 PM
|Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles
|Prelims
|5:15 PM
|Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles
|Prelims
|5:30 PM
|Women’s 400-Meter Dash
|Prelims
|5:45 PM
|Men’s 400-Meter Dash
|Prelims
|6:00 PM
|Women’s 100-Meter Dash
|Prelims
|6:15 PM
|Men’s 100-Meter Dash
|Prelims
|6:30 PM
|Women’s 800-Meter Run
|Prelims
|6:45 PM
|Men’s 800-Meter Run
|Prelims
|7:00 PM
|Women’s 3k Steeplechase
|Final
|7:25 PM
|Men’s 3k Steeplechase
|Final
- Watch Live on ESPN+
- Live Stats
|Saturday, May 15
|Time
|Event
|Prelim/Final
|11:30 AM
|Men’s Triple Jump
|Final
|12:00 PM
|Men’s Discus
|Final
|12:00 PM
|Men’s Pole Vault
|Final
|2:00 PM
|Women’s Discus
|Final
|2:00 PM
|Women’s Triple Jump
|Final
|2:00 PM
|Men’s High Jump
|Final
|4:00 PM
|Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay
|Final
|4:05 PM
|Men’s 4×100-Meter Relay
|Final
|4:15 PM
|Women’s 1500-Meter Run
|Final
|4:25 PM
|Men’s 1500-Meter Run
|Final
|4:40 PM
|Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles
|Final
|4:45 PM
|Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles
|Final
|4:55 PM
|Women’s 400-Meter Dash
|Final
|5:00 PM
|Men’s 400-Meter Dash
|Final
|5:10 PM
|Women’s 100-Meter Dash
|Final
|5:15 PM
|Men’s 100-Meter Dash
|Final
|5:25 PM
|Women’s 800-Meter Run
|Final
|5:30 PM
|Men’s 800-Meter Run
|Final
|5:40 PM
|Women’s 400-Meter Hurdles
|Final
|5:45 PM
|Men’s 400-Meter Hurdles
|Final
|5:55 PM
|Women’s 200-Meter Dash
|Final
|6:00 PM
|Men’s 200-Meter Dash
|Final
|6:10 PM
|Women’s 5,000-Meter Run
|Final
|6:30 PM
|Men’s 5,000-Meter Run
|Final
|6:55 PM
|Women’s 4×400-Meter Relay
|Final
|7:00 PM
|Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay
|Final
|7:30 PM
|Awards Presentation
- Watch Live on ESPN+
- Live Stats