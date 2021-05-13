How to follow 2021 Sun Belt Outdoor Championships

Texas State and Arkansas State will seek to defend their 2019 team titles when they compete at the 2021 Sun Belt Outdoor Championships, hosted at the University of South Alabama. The three-day championships will take place at the Jaguar Track in Mobile, Ala, and you can watch a live video stream and follow live results from May 13-15.

Streaming service ESPN+ will provide the live video coverage, while fans who are unable to watch the live stream can still follow all the updates through the results page from Half-Mile Timing at Live Results: Live Track | Live Field | ESPN+ Coverage: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3

Making up the list of teams competing at the Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Little Rock, Louisiana, South Alabama, Texas State, Troy, ULM, and UT Arlington.

“We are looking forward to hosting and competing at the Sun Belt Championships,” South Alabama head coach Paul Brueske said ahead of his program hosting the championships. “Our athletes are anxious to go!”

The 2021 Sun Belt Outdoor Championships will begin on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. with the decathlon, while the field events will start at noon with the women’s hammer throw. Running events will start at 7:10 p.m. with the women’s 1500m run, following by the men’s race.

2021 Sun Belt Outdoor Championships Schedule

Thursday, May 13 Time Event Prelim/Final 9:00 AM Decathlon Day 1 9:30 AM Heptathlon Day 1 12:00 PM Women’s Hammer Final 2:30 PM Men’s Hammer Final 3:00 PM Women’s Javelin Final 5:30 PM Men’s Javelin Final 5:30 PM Women’s Pole Vault Final 7:10 PM Women’s 1500-Meter Run Prelims 7:20 PM Men’s 1500-Meter Run Prelims 7:40 PM Women’s 400-Meter Hurdles Prelims 7:55 PM Men’s 400-Meter Hurdles Prelims 8:10 PM Women’s 200-Meter Dash Prelims 8:15 PM Men’s 200-Meter Dash Prelims 8:30 PM Women’s 10,000 Meters Final 9:15 PM Men’s 10,000 Meters Final

Friday, May 14 Time Event Prelim/Final 9:00 AM Decathlon Day 2 9:30 AM Heptathlon Day 2 12:30 PM Women’s Long Jump Final 2:00 PM Women’s Shot Put Final 2:00 PM Women’s High Jump Final 3:00 PM Men’s Long Jump Final 5:00 PM Men’s Shot Put Final 5:00 PM Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Prelims 5:15 PM Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Prelims 5:30 PM Women’s 400-Meter Dash Prelims 5:45 PM Men’s 400-Meter Dash Prelims 6:00 PM Women’s 100-Meter Dash Prelims 6:15 PM Men’s 100-Meter Dash Prelims 6:30 PM Women’s 800-Meter Run Prelims 6:45 PM Men’s 800-Meter Run Prelims 7:00 PM Women’s 3k Steeplechase Final 7:25 PM Men’s 3k Steeplechase Final

Saturday, May 15 Time Event Prelim/Final 11:30 AM Men’s Triple Jump Final 12:00 PM Men’s Discus Final 12:00 PM Men’s Pole Vault Final 2:00 PM Women’s Discus Final 2:00 PM Women’s Triple Jump Final 2:00 PM Men’s High Jump Final 4:00 PM Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay Final 4:05 PM Men’s 4×100-Meter Relay Final 4:15 PM Women’s 1500-Meter Run Final 4:25 PM Men’s 1500-Meter Run Final 4:40 PM Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Final 4:45 PM Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Final 4:55 PM Women’s 400-Meter Dash Final 5:00 PM Men’s 400-Meter Dash Final 5:10 PM Women’s 100-Meter Dash Final 5:15 PM Men’s 100-Meter Dash Final 5:25 PM Women’s 800-Meter Run Final 5:30 PM Men’s 800-Meter Run Final 5:40 PM Women’s 400-Meter Hurdles Final 5:45 PM Men’s 400-Meter Hurdles Final 5:55 PM Women’s 200-Meter Dash Final 6:00 PM Men’s 200-Meter Dash Final 6:10 PM Women’s 5,000-Meter Run Final 6:30 PM Men’s 5,000-Meter Run Final 6:55 PM Women’s 4×400-Meter Relay Final 7:00 PM Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay Final 7:30 PM Awards Presentation