How to follow and watch 2021 Aggie Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams will host the final regular-season meeting on Saturday, and you can watch the live streaming of the 2021 Aggie Invitational. The event will take place at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 8, and fans can watch the live action on SEC Network+ via WatchESPN.com.

How to Follow 2021 Aggie Invitational

The 2021 Aggie Invitational will feature athletes at the collegiate and professional level this weekend. Live results will be provided by Flash Results, while fans can also follow @aggietfxc on Twitter for other updates. The E.B. Cushing Stadium will open at noon CT with the live action starting at 1:00 pm CT 2:00 pm ET with the field events starting. The running events and live streaming begin at 6:15 p.m / 7:15 pm ET.

Several athletes from the Texas A&M setup will be using the meet as their final tune-up event before the busy postseason later this month, which includes the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships (SEC) on May 13-15 and the NCAA West Regional on May 26-29.

Multi-athlete standout Tyra Gittens and freshman sensation Athing Mu are among the athletes featuring for the No. 3 ranked Texas A&M, with the likes of Bryce Deadmon, Devon Achane and Moitalel Mpoke leading the way on the men’s side.

“We have another meet at home, just prior to our SEC Championships in seven days,” Texas A&M head coach Pat Henry said ahead of the Aggie Invitational. “We have an opportunity to get on the track and compete, but some athletes will not compete this weekend just because it’s too close to the championship season.

“We have some institutions around the state like Baylor, Abilene Christian, Sam Houston State, and others that are here doing the same thing because most conference meets are next weekend.

“Everybody is trying to put some athletes on the track that benefit them, we’re trying to make some decisions on who is on our SEC team and how they will fit in.”

Great Britain’s Ashleigh Nelson and Richard Kilty, Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland and Tynia Gaither from The Bahamas are among the professional athletes lining up at this year’s meet.